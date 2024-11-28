Okanagan Clinical Trials seeks subjects for study about norovirus vaccine

Photo: Depositphotos

You thrive in social situations. Unfortunately, so does norovirus.

Join the Nova 301 Trial to help Moderna evaluate an investigational vaccine for norovirus.

Norovirus, sometimes called “food poisoning” or the “stomach flu,” spreads quickly in places where people are in close proximity, such as day care centres, retirement communities, cruise ships, hospitals and restaurants. Symptoms most commonly include sudden nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, usually lasting for one to three days.

In severe cases, these symptoms can lead to dehydration, which may require hospitalization or IV fluids. Vulnerable people, such as children younger than age five, adults older than age 60 and people with underlying health conditions, are at greater risk for serious symptoms of norovirus.

By participating in the Nova 301 Trial, you play an important part in the development of a potential new vaccine for an illness that currently has none.

If you are 60 years of age or older and would like to learn more, contact Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141 or [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.