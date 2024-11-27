Trail Appliances' Black Friday Sale offers year's best prices at both Kelowna locations

Photo: Contributed

Is your oven not distributing heat the way it should?

Is your fridge missing so many parts you wonder how it still functions?

Is your dryer keeping you up at night with its banging and crashing?

If you answered yes to any of those questions—and even if you didn’t—it is time to get to Trail Appliance in Kelowna for its Black Friday Sale, which actually started last week. The sale gives shoppers an opportunity to get stunning deals before the sale reaches its zenith on the actual Black Friday (Nov. 29).

"The best prices of the year are on now. On Black Friday weekend we'll also have some door crashers available online, but we'll have a lot more in store that are too hot to advertise," Trail Appliances Kelowna general manager Ryan Kurtz says. “And throughout this period—and always—we have our price match guarantee. So part and parcel, it’s a great time for customers to buy, a great time for customers to come to Trail Appliances, and we can make sure that we’re giving them fantastic knowledge and service while still ensuring they’re getting the best price in the market at the best time of the year to buy.”

Both the Trail Appliances showroom, at 2637 Enterprise Way, and outlet centre, at 100-2105 Matrix Cres. near the airport, are participating in the sale. Both locations are showcasing a wide range of appliances, from refrigerators and dishwashers to ranges and laundry machines. And don’t forget about barbecues. The inventory features more than 50 brands from North America and around the globe, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences.

Trail Appliances won’t knock your socks off just because of its Black Friday sale prices. It also provides unparalleled expertise and customer service. The Kelowna-based team features a combined 150 years of experience in appliance features and installation. From diverse backgrounds, including cabinet and building industries, the team’s vast knowledge significantly enhances customer service.

“With our price match guarantee, people can have confidence coming to see us as the place where they’re going to get that level of expertise and service that they don’t necessarily see in the market,” Kurtz says. “All we do is appliances.”

And if you find a lower advertised price from a Trail competitor for a product that is the same brand and model that you purchased or will purchase, Trail Appliances will match the qualifying price.

Low prices, product expertise and customer service are the names of the game at Trail Appliances, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in September, and there is no better time to experience that than this week during its Black Friday Sale.

More information can be found on the Trail Appliances website here.

