Pickleball Depot's hugely popular Black Friday sale even bigger this year

Photo: Contributed

If you need pickleball gear, this week is the time to act.

Pickleball Depot, which was locations in Vernon and Kelowna, has established itself as the leading retailer in Canada for all things pickleball, catering to enthusiasts of all levels—from beginners to seasoned players. That is why its Black Friday Buy More Get More Paddle Sale is one no pickleballer wants to miss.

The sale started on Monday and will continue until Cyber Monday (Dec. 2). It attracts attention from all over Canada due to its deep discounts and vast inventory. This year's sale will run longer than in previous years.

Photo: Contributed

“It’s such an anticipated sale for our customers, we wanted to give everyone a little extra time to shop without the added pressure of the time constraints of past years,” Pickleball Depot owner Cara Arding says. “Our stores get flooded with traffic when we launch this once a year sale, so we’ve beefed up our inventory and are ready to push some great deals out the door all week long."

The best part is the name of the sale says it all: The more you buy, the more you save. If you buy one paddle, you get 15% off. If you buy two, you get 20% off. And if you purchase three or more, you receive a whopping 30% off your final bill.

The Black Friday sale focuses on paddles, but there are still plenty of deals to be had on footwear, accessories and other high-tech gear—both in the store and online.

The Depot’s massive footwear selection is great for any kind of court sport, including tennis and squash, so the Black Friday sales event is great for not only pickleballers but for anyone looking for a wide selection of court shoes.

The Vernon location, which opened its large space last year, is located at 5107 25 Ave., while the Kelowna store can be found at 550-1950 Harvey Ave., which is behind London Drugs and right next to Starbucks.

More information about Pickleball Depot can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.