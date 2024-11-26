It's shaping up to be quite a winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

You better get a good look at Gnorm the Powder Gnome while you can.

With a La Nina winter on the way, Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s unofficial mascot is about to get buried in the white stuff. And that means you will need to get to the mountain to enjoy some of the best skiing and snowboarding the province has to offer.

The average annual snowfall at the resort is 34 feet, but it receives an average of 39 feet when the weather pattern called La Nina makes an appearance.

More powder days? Yes please.

“Because we’re situated in an inland temperate rainforest, it snows a lot, but it comes in drier than the coast, where it’s characterized by big, wet and heavier snowfall,” Revelstoke Mountain Resort director of marketing Kevin Manuel says. “It’s not as dry as the Rockies, but we get quite a bit more. It’s the perfect density for snowfall within British Columbia.”

You can already picture yourself whipping down the most vertical ski resort in North America, can’t you? Opening day is this Saturday (Nov. 30), which is also the deadline to purchase a Vertical Card. Available to residents of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Washington, Oregon and Idaho, the card is a great way to save on multiple days at the Revelstoke resort.

Photo: Contributed

This year’s primo snow conditions coincide with enhanced access to the resort, including improved air service into Kelowna International Airport from multiple airlines. Alaska Airlines has introduced a direct flight from Los Angeles, and WestJet will begin a daily direct service from Seattle in January.

“A lot of folks will drive, but it does improve the connectivity as a hub, because a lot of folks will fly from somewhere in the U.S. into Seattle and then up to Kelowna, which is great,” Manuel says.

WestJet has also doubled its service from Toronto, reinforcing Revelstoke’s ease of access for Eastern Canadian visitors.

In addition to snow conditions that are often unmatched, it’s the vibe of Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the town itself that makes it so attractive for a winter getaway.

“What separates us from other ski resort destinations is we’re an authentic mountain town,” Manuel says. “Revelstoke existed for a long time before the ski resort. It’s not a purpose-built, resort destination, so it comes with a lot of local colour and character.

“You sit down at the local bar, and you might be sitting next to someone that works as a ski guide. Maybe they work for Parks Canada. They could work for forestry or the railway.”

And because the town was there before the resort, accommodations that fit every budget are available.

The resort is just five minutes from town, and that five-minute ride is even smoother since the new and improved Camozzi Road opened on Nov. 18.

“There is no better time to visit Revelstoke,” Manuel says.

More information about Revelstoke Mountain Resort can be found on its website here.

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort Gnorm the Powder Gnome

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.