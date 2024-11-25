New owners of Bannister Ford in Penticton putting focus on community

Photo: Contributed Jon Foster loves the new signage at Bannister Ford.

Bannister Ford is off and running under new ownership.

Formerly known as Skaha Ford, the dealership at 198 Parkway Pl. has turned over a new leaf under the management of new partner and general manager Jon Foster. It is setting a new standard for automotive excellence and community involvement.

Since taking over when the sale was completed on May 13, Foster and his team have moved to put Bannister Ford’s focus where it belongs.

“I’m really focused on people, really focused on customer service and focused on the community,” Foster says. “It’s what we're trying to prioritize. Not saying it wasn’t a priority before, but it’s definitely a priority now. It’s more about service than it is about anything else.”

From joining the Chamber of Commerce to moving his own family to Penticton, Foster’s actions indicate his commitment to firmly planting his roots in the community. The dealership has already made significant contributions through sponsorships, donations and volunteering. This commitment extends to the workplace as well, with substantial investments in training, staff and facility upgrades, transforming the location into a vibrant and welcoming space.

Bannister Ford now boasts a $10 million upgrade in vehicle inventory, including the latest Ford models and a premium selection of pre-owned vehicles. For those looking for performance, more than $2 million in Super Duty trucks are now available, designed to meet the demanding conditions of the Okanagan. Additionally, Bannister Ford is at the forefront of the shift towards sustainable driving, with a comprehensive range of electric vehicles available.

The dealership is also offering significant discounts on previous model years, making this an opportune time for locals to experience Ford quality at unprecedented prices, including attractive employee pricing options.

The new team at Bannister Ford invites the community to experience their refreshed customer service approach, which prioritizes thorough and attentive care tailored to each visitor’s needs. The dealership itself has undergone several improvements, and Foster welcomes the public to come take a look.

“Now it’s much more vibrant,” he says. “We’ve updated lighting, we’ve updated signage, we’ve updated our staff and our website. We put in a lot of money. And you know what? It takes money to take care of customers, and it takes money to take care of your people, and we’re utilizing all of them.”

Discover the new Bannister Ford Penticton and see for yourself how the dealership is driving forward with a community-first approach. Whether you are in the market for a new car, seeking a dependable pre-owned vehicle or just need a seasonal tune-up, Bannister Ford is ready to meet your needs with a smile and professional expertise.

More information about the new Bannister Ford can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.