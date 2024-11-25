Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery returns with extraordinary prizes

Photo: Celebrity Cruises

The Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery is back, and its early-bird deadline is quickly approaching.

In other words, you should get your tickets now for more chances to win.

This is the second annual Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery, which is not surprising considering how much people from the Interior love the idea of going on a fabulous getaway to break up any winter doldrums.

There are three main prize giveaways this year, each of which will bring huge smiles to the winners' faces.

The first prize is an Alaskan cruise, which offers a unique blend of breathtaking natural scenery and wildlife, including majestic glaciers and sightings of whales and bald eagles. Passengers can enjoy a variety of excursions like dog sledding, kayaking and guided nature hikes that immerse them in the raw beauty of Alaska.

Photo: Lac Le Jeune

The second is the winner’s choice of Costa Rica, Morocco or Portugal. Costa Rica is great for an exhilarating blend of adventure and relaxation amidst some of the most spectacular natural settings on the planet, from lush rainforests to pristine beaches. Morocco features a mesmerizing blend of ancient cultures, vibrant markets, stunning landscapes and diverse activities, all set within a land steeped in history and tradition. Portugal dazzles with its rich blend of traditional charm, stunning coastlines, world-class wines and a vibrant cultural scene.

The third main prize is a three-night stay at Lac Le Jeune Resort, which is great for serene landscapes, abundant wildlife and outdoor adventures. It’s a great spot for fishing, notably rainbow trout, and for photographers looking for that stunning shot.

Those who buy their Winter Adventure tickets by the end of day on Friday, Dec. 10, will also be entered in to the early-bird draw for $5,000 in holiday cash. Imagine winning enough money to buy sweet Christmas presents for everyone on your list and have some left over to treat yourself.

A ticket to enter the Y Winter Adventure draw is $25, or you can get three for $50.

If you’re more interested in cold, hard cash than navigating the globe, the 50/50 that goes along with the Y Winter Adventure lottery should be able to make you more than happy. The jackpot is eligible to get as high as $1 million, meaning $500,000 would go to the winner. Tickets for the 50/50 draw are three for $25, eight for $50 or 20 for $100.

The Kamloops Y Lottery Series raises funds to support YMCA BC Kamloops programs in the community. It provides community outreach to senior programs and youth programs, administers the women’s shelter program, and does a tremendous amount of work around mental health services. It also supports recovery of people through their health journeys by way of rehabilitation.

The early-bird cash draw will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and the main prize draws will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Ticket sales for the main prizes close on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

All tickets can be purchased by visiting the Kamloops Y Lottery Series website here.

Photo: Exoticca A trip to Portugal is one option for one of the main prizes.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.