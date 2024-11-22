Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking participants for Alzheimer's disease study

Photo: Lightfield Studios

Okanagan Clinical Trials is pleased to announce the availability of new opportunities to participate in important clinical research studies testing key biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease.

These studies include the testing of two biomarkers—APOE (Apolipoprotein E) and p-tau (phosphorylated tau protein)—that are critical in advancing the understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects almost 50 million people worldwide. It is a progressive condition with no cure. Typically, it begins affecting an individual’s short-term memory, but worsens over time, and eventually leads to death. Most often, Alzheimer’s affects people over the age of 65, but some develop young-onset dementia in their 40s and 50s.

“We are excited to offer such important research opportunities to individuals who want to make a difference in the future of Alzheimer’s research,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “By studying biomarkers like APOE and p-tau, we’re not only advancing our understanding of the disease, but also paving the way for earlier diagnostic opportunities and better treatments.”

Eligibility for participation may vary depending on the specific study. In general, studies are seeking volunteers who meet the following criteria:

• adults aged 55-80 years

• individuals with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia

• those with no cognitive impairment, mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s disease

• healthy participants

“We know that clinical research is the method to combatting Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Christie says. “We urgently need people to participate in studies and help change the future of medicine for generations to come.”

Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.