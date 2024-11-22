Child & Youth Advocacy Centre calendar creates hope, changes lives

Photo: Contributed CYAC board members Dr. Rick Oliver, Nathan Flavel, Steven Thomson, Ginny Becker, Lisa Lock and Andrew Prior.

This holiday season, the Season of Giving 12 Days of Prizes Calendar is back at Save-On-Foods locations across the Central Okanagan, offering you the chance to win big while giving back to our community.

With over $34,000 in cash and prizes, including 72 incredible giveaways donated by local businesses, your $20 purchase makes an impact well beyond the holidays.

Proceeds from the advent-style raffle calendar directly support the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CYAC) and the Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club. Funds from the calendar make a tangible difference for children in our community who have experienced child abuse and neglect, supporting the CYAC to provide:

• Comprehensive care under one roof: Children and families receive holistic wrap-around services at the centre, including investigation, advocacy, medical and mental health care, court support and remote testimony.

• Trauma-informed counselling: Professional counselling sessions help children, their siblings and safe caregivers process their experiences and reclaim their sense of safety.

• Critical advocacy services: Families navigating the complex systems of justice, health care and social services receive the guidance and support they need to heal and move forward with resilience.

“The Season of Giving Calendar empowers us to provide a safe space where vulnerable children and youth can begin to heal with dignity,” CYAC executive director Ginny Becker says. “This support is a gift that lasts well beyond the holiday season—it transforms lives.”

It also supports Rotary’s programs for food security, education and mental health, ensuring a stronger, healthier community for all. Projects supported by Sunrise Rotary include:

• Food for Thought program: Financial contributions to the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Food for Thought program, ensuring that more than 1,000 students receive weekly meals.

• Rotary Youth Exchange program: Hosting international students to foster cultural exchange and global understanding.

• Freedom’s Door Kelowna: Funding for Freedom’s Door’s Belaire townhomes project, aiding in the provision of supportive housing for men recovering from addiction.

“The Season of Giving Calendar is a perfect example of what happens when a community comes together,” Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club past president Randall Bamford says. “Each purchase helps us fund essential programs that empower youth and strengthen our community.”

Available now at Save-On-Foods, the Season of Giving Calendar is your chance to spread joy, give hope and change lives this holiday season … and you may very well win a prize along the way.

Buy your calendar today, and make a difference. Full details on the raffle can be found at https://www.seasonofgivingcalendar.ca. Follow along with daily prize announcements from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 on the website, on Facebook or on Instagram.

Business Finders Canada is generously supporting the Season of Giving calendar once again as presenting sponsor, alongside media sponsors Castanet and Bell Media (AM 1150, Virgin Radio 99.9, Move 101.5).

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.