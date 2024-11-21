Kelowna's Sena College accepting RMT students for January cohort

Photo: Contributed

Sena College of Massage Therapy is now accepting applications for its January 2025 intake.

As Kelowna’s newest educational institution dedicated to massage therapy, Sena College offers a two-year registered massage therapist diploma program, fully aligned with the highest industry standards. With preliminary accreditation from the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation and interim designation from the Private Training Institutions Branch, the college is committed to delivering a rigorous and supportive educational experience.

Photo: Contributed Lindsey Sloan

Founded and operated by experienced, local RMTs, Sena College combines practical expertise with a deep understanding of the profession. Program director Lindsey Sloan describes the college’s mission as “a program that supports students academically and personally, equipping them with the confidence and skills to become compassionate, highly skilled massage therapists.”

All faculty members are trained in adult education principles and best teaching practices, ensuring students receive engaging, supportive instruction. Individualized attention is a cornerstone of the college’s approach, helping students navigate challenges and achieve their goals.

Sena College’s evidence-based curriculum blends academic sciences with hands-on training and clinical practice. Students gain more than technical proficiency; they also develop essential professional skills such as effective communication, ethical decision-making and building strong client relationships. These are the hallmarks of a successful and fulfilling career in massage therapy.

The college’s modern facility in Kelowna’s vibrant Landmark District provides an ideal setting for learning, with bright classrooms, a student clinic and a welcoming atmosphere. This dynamic location enhances the educational experience, connecting students with a lively community and essential amenities.

With a strong sense of community and collaboration, the college encourages students to connect, share experiences and build lasting relationships. This supportive environment helps students succeed during their studies and beyond, creating a professional network that benefits them throughout their careers.

With the demand for skilled RMTs continuing to grow, Sena College graduates will be well-positioned to thrive in a rewarding and in-demand profession. Applications for January 2025 are now open, and prospective students are encouraged to apply early as spaces are limited.

For more information about the program and application process, reach out to Sloan at [email protected] or 236-766-0489.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.