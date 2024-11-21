One of Kelowna's most luxurious lakeside projects turns to Dwell for strata management

Photo: Contributed

It will be the most luxurious beachfront residence project in Kelowna once it is completed.

Caban by Cressey is nearing completion at the corner of Richter Street and Lakeshore Road, and once it is finished the exceptional, mixed-use development will stand out among the rest.

That is why it comes as no surprise Cressey has turned to Dwell Property Management to oversee all strata matters for Caban. Dwell, whose headquarters are in Vancouver, has been expanding its presence in the Okanagan over the last several years, thanks in large part to its extensive experience in managing strata-titled residential properties, non-profit residences, apartment buildings and commercial properties.

Caban is the kind of project Dwell knows well, which is why Cressey, which has been in business for 55 years, turned to the trusted name in property management.

The development includes two, six-storey concrete buildings that are home to 127 upscale residences and seven townhomes—each designed with a focus on quality, craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal. A standout feature connecting the buildings is an elevated terrace that boasts an infinity lap pool, a pool house with barbecue and dining area, private cabanas with fire tables and breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake.

Dwell will make the transition from purchase to residency a smooth journey for Caban’s first residents, just as it is doing with similar projects throughout the Okanagan. Dwell will help to establish the strata budget, bylaws, and have feedback into other technical and legal issues that impact the way the building functions as well as the experience a buyer will have when they move into it.

With more than 650 buildings under its management across B.C., and employing around 120 staff members, Dwell expanded to Kelowna by establishing of a branch office and recruiting local senior managers. These moves positioned Dwell perfectly to offer its expertise to Caban.

Dwell managing broker Ken Armstrong notes his company's unique partnership-style employment model not only attracts top industry talent but also fosters high client satisfaction and retention, with a remarkable 98% client retention rate.

“It’s important that we are dedicated to maintaining good, longstanding relationships with our clients, but also with other industry professionals,” adds Sheri Watson, Kelowna’s managing broker.

This focus on continuity and relationship-building makes Dwell an ideal partner for Cressey and the Caban project.

For further information about Dwell Property Management and its services, visit its website here.

