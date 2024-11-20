Penticton's Just 4 Fun has everything you need for friends, family this holiday season

Photo: Contributed

When you find yourself in Just 4 Fun in Penticton, there are Christmas presents everywhere you look.

It does not matter who is on your list; there is something for everyone at the Peach City’s massive game store.

How about a 13,200 piece jigsaw puzzle for your mom? What about hot sauce that will test your tough-talking brother? Lego? Warhammer? The list goes on and on, and it's always at the best price—guaranteed.

“We’re a great Christmas destination,” Just 4 Fun owner Leigh Follestad says. “There are so many things that it should basically cross all adults and kids off your list.”

Just 4 Fun has gifts that cater to both young enthusiasts and adult hobbyists alike. Located at 358 Main St. in Penticton, it boasts a vast selection of unique and engaging products guaranteed to delight every member of the family.

For Lego enthusiasts, Just 4 Fun offers an impressive collection that is billed as one of the largest in the Okanagan. It has all the traditional sets for youngsters and the Icons line for adults that features landmarks, modular buildings, classic vehicles and pop culture favourites.

Disc golf aficionados will find Just 4 Fun has the largest selection of equipment in the Okanagan, and it also boasts a comprehensive range of Warhammer sets and accessories, catering to both novice and seasoned players.

For puzzle lovers, Just 4 Fun presents a fantastic challenge with its new 13,200 piece puzzle that, when finished, will be nine feet by four feet.

The store doesn’t stop at games and puzzles. Shoppers can explore an array of 3D metal and wood puzzles, Pokémon cards, Ty Beanie Babies, Pez dispensers, Schleich figures, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering cards, Pop! Funko and miniature models. Just 4 Fun offers nightly Warhammer and Magic: The Gathering events, and hosts D&D games on the weekend. Find out exact dates here.

And then there is the hot sauce. This section of Just 4 Fun is called Hot Sauce Hell, and it features so many bottles you won’t know where to begin. The store boasts a large tasting station, so you can try before you buy. If you are looking for tips and information before you visit, you can watch Follestad and special guests try some of the spicy sauces on the Just 4 Fun Youtube page here.

Just 4 Fun also invites customers to partake in free board game sessions, utilizing any of the store's 500 ready-to-play games; perfect for families looking to spend quality time together during the holidays. With no charge for table bookings, it’s an ideal way to try out new games and enjoy old favourites with loved ones.

So whether you’re searching for that big show-stopping gift or a unique stocking stuffer, Just 4 Fun is your premier destination this holiday season.

“And all of this is always at a best price—guaranteed,” Follestad says.

Learn more about Just 4 Fun on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.