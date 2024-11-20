One last Discover UBC's Okanagan campus event set for Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Your last chance to join the student-led Discover UBC’s Okanagan campus event is coming up this weekend.

Explore a world of opportunities at UBC Okanagan this Saturday (Nov. 23) during the final Discover UBCO event of the season. Held on the scenic Okanagan campus from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this event is a golden opportunity for prospective students to dive deep into the academic and social landscape of one of the top universities globally.

Aspiring scholars and their families are invited to explore UBC Okanagan’s thriving community and learn about the extensive academic programs available. From engineering to fine arts, UBC Okanagan offers a wide range of disciplines that cater to every academic interest. Saturday’s event is an open window to discover how UBC Okanagan integrates innovative learning with practical experiences, enhancing each student’s educational journey.

Throughout the day, UBC students will share their personal stories and first-hand experiences of life at UBC Okanagan. Prospective students will have the chance to engage in discussions, ask questions and gain a clear picture of what their future at the university might look like.

A highlight of the day will be the in-person campus tours. Led by enthusiastic student ambassadors, these tours will provide a closer look at the modern facilities and beautiful natural surroundings that make UBC Okanagan a unique place to study and grow. Attendees will witness first-hand the supportive campus culture that nurtures academic excellence and fosters lifelong connections.

UBC recruiters will be available to discuss the application process, scholarship opportunities, and the benefits of living and studying in Kelowna.

The event also includes a free lunch at the Pritchard Dining Hall, where prospective students can chat with current UBC Okanagan students and recruiters, getting a taste of student life in more ways than one.

Registration for the Discover UBC’s Okanagan campus event is open online, and while it is not required it is encouraged. You can also register in person at the event.

Don’t miss this final opportunity to connect with current students and ask UBC recruiters your burning questions in person. You can register here, and you can contact the UBC recruitment team via email at [email protected].

