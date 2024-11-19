Okanagan businesses receive free promotion, get cash-free shopping through Trade-A-Thon event

Photo: Contributed

The 12th annual Trade-A-Thon is all set to take place, giving Okanagan businesses a chance to buy gift certificates for the upcoming holiday season without using cash.

That’s right. TEC Okanagan and LoLo Loves Local are inviting any and all Okanagan businesses to take part in the gift certificate exchange as a way to not only shop cash free, but to market themselves, attract new clients, discover other local businesses, reward their employees—and most importantly—support locals.

Businesses that join the 12th annual Trade-A-Thon decide on the gift certificate offer of their choice, such as: $250 worth of gift certificates divided into 10 at $25 each. Whatever the value of the gift certificate offer is, the business will get shopping credit for that same amount; in this case $250.

This credit is deposited into an online shopping account for the business owner to spend on other local business gift certificates and products. They also have the option of giving their employees the opportunity to shop with their own Trade-A-Thon accounts. As a bonus, the event hosts are giving $25 credit to each employee account that is set up.

Last year’s event resulted in $300,000 in gift certificates being bought and sold from more than 260 Okanagan businesses. TEC Okanagan and LoLo Loves Local are out to top that number this year, and are thrilled with the gift certificate and product submissions received thus far.

This free-to-join local event takes place online on Thursday, Dec. 5 and already has gift certificate submissions for wine, cider, restaurants, advertising, spa services, massage therapy, fitness memberships, acupuncture, pet services, HVAC, accommodation, photography services, bookkeeping services, home decor and so much more.

