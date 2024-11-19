Beauty, deliciousness of Westside Wine Trail will be on display during Sip into the Season

Photo: Contributed

The Westside Wine Trail is ready to showcase its renowned vineyards and holiday spirit with the much-anticipated Sip into the Season event.

The annual food and beverage extravaganza will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 5 p.m.

For just $15, attendees will have the unique opportunity to sample several delightful Christmas flights—carefully selected red and white wines paired with festive treats.

With 10 wineries to visit, guests are ensured an immersive experience where they can savour the expertly paired flavours and soak in the beautifully decorated venues. Guests can also get their holiday gift shopping wrapped up at the wine shops while tasting and take home bottles to pair with festive meals.

Photo: Contributed

Here are the 10 wineries taking part in Sip into the Season:

• Ciao Bella Winery (3252 Glencoe Rd.) — Get into the Italian festivities with a merry pour of Pinot Nero and Pinot Grigio paired with panettone. Warm mulled wine will also be available for purchase.

• Quails' Gate Winery (3303 Boucherie Rd.) — A festive tasting of 2023 Estate Gewürztraminer and 2019 Fortified Vintage Foch paired with gingersnap cookies.

• Niche Wine Co. (1895 Bartley Rd) — Enjoy festive vintage bits and bites at the wine shop. Fire pits, s’mores kits, and hot-buttered rum and mulled wine will also be available at the Hilltop Bar.

• Mission Hill Family Estate Winery (1730 Mission Hill Rd.) — Two wines and one small bite pairing.

• Kalala Organic Estate Winery (3361 Glencoe Rd.) — A merry pour of one white wine and one red wine: Kalala Pinot Gris and Kalala Zweigelt, paired with a savoury cookie.

• Little Straw Vineyards (2815 Ourtoland Rd.) — Delightful merry pouring of two wines—Little Straw Tapestry and Little Straw Cuvee Reserve—and a pistachio cookie.

• Beaumont Family Estate Winery (2775 Boucherie Rd.) — Enjoy festive mimosas and candy cane cream puffs at Beaumont's Candy Cane Lane.

• The Gallery Winery (2233 Witt Rd.) — Swing by to enjoy their sparkling holiday pours.

• Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery (829 Douglas Rd.) — Take in the season at The Bouche with two wines along with a scrumptious homemade goodie from Modest Butcher chef Dan Carkner.

• Volcanic Hills Estate Winery (2845 Boucherie Rd.) — Experience Death by Chocolate, featuring two cheerful sips of Lava Red and Late Harvest Zweigelt paired with a malted hot chocolate cookie by The Lazy Batch. Volcanic Hills is also hosting the Okanagan Artist Coalition art show and sale.

View the interactive map here to start planning your Sip into the Season itinerary now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Sip into the Season website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.