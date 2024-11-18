Smart Valve technology will reduce business water bills by 15% to 35%

Contributed

In the face of soaring water rates across the Okanagan, a new green technology called the Smart Valve offers a financial lifeline for businesses.

Exclusively for commercial use, the Smart Valve is designed to cut water bills by at least 15% and up to 35%, making it an attractive option for any entity grappling with escalating operational costs.

Developed by Flow Dynamics in San Diego and offered through Canadian Water Savings’ innovative shared savings program, the device installs quickly, typically within a few hours by a plumber. The installation cost is the only expense borne by the user, making the Smart Valve an economically feasible upgrade. In 2022, for example, the Smart Valve saved more than 435 million litres of water across North America.

The technology behind the Smart Valve is as straightforward as it is effective. Installed on the customer's side water meter, it maintains the city's water pressure, reducing the volume of air bubbles that passes through the meter, ensuring only water is measured and billed. This not only guarantees savings but also helps to manage the physical wear on plumbing systems by maintaining water pressure at or below 65 psi, which is critical in areas like Vernon where water pressure can soar.

“When it goes through the meter, you’re only getting billed for water,” Canadian Water Savings Okanagan representative Barry Stecyk says. “It’s pretty cool technology.”

Additionally, the Smart Valve contributes to environmental conservation by reducing overall water consumption. Water rates in the Okanagan have increased annually between 7% and as much as 40% in recent years, so locking in savings with the Smart Valve could provide substantial long-term financial relief. Conserving water is also great for the Okanagan environment, where restrictions are put in place every year.

Canadian Water Savings also ensures that once a Smart Valve is installed the rental rate remains fixed, allowing businesses to benefit from increasing savings as water rates climb. This model has attracted major players, including some of the largest property management groups and industries across North America, who report significant reductions in their water expenses.

With the technology proven and in use by giants like Google and Amazon, the Smart Valve is not just a product but a proactive solution to the relentless rise in water costs. For businesses in the Okanagan and beyond, this simple adjustment to their water meters could mean the difference between budgetary strain and substantial savings.

More information about the Smart Valve can be found by emailing Stecyk at [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.