So much fun to be had in Central Okanagan as holiday season arrives

Photo: Kelowna Museums It's the perfect time of year to visit Kelowna Museums.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and that means it’s time to celebrate.

Wondering what to do to commemorate the occasion?

Wonder no longer, because the list of activities, beverages and shows is a long one in the Okanagan. Whether it’s cocktails at Okanagan Spirits, taking in a play at Kelowna Actors Studio or playing trivia at Mid-Town Station, it is a great time of year to venture out with friends and family to celebrate the approaching season.

Here are but a few of the fun and interesting things in store over the next several weeks, courtesy of Tourism Kelowna:

Photo: tourismkelowna.com, Mirae Campbell Kelowna Beer Institute

• Cask advent calendar at Kelowna Beer Institute — For 24 days, starting on Thursday, Nov. 21, a new cask will be tapped every day for those who love their beer. Friends, food, pints and laughs are all on the agenda as the Beer Institute offers up beer with titles like Cold Shoulder IPA, Magnum BI and Ex Mother-in-Law.

• Happy Hour at Copper Brewing — Stop by the Landmark District brew pub to enjoy food and drinks Monday to Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7-10 p.m. Enjoy Copper Brewing’s selection of beer specials at just $6 a sleeve, and pair your beverage with tantalizing $9 food specials.

• Matilda at Kelowna Actors Studio — Experience the magic of Roald Dahl’s beloved tale this holiday season. From Dec. 4-22, there will be evening performances Wednesday through Sunday and a special matinee on Saturdays. Matilda is a bright, young girl who uses her intelligence and imagination to overcome life’s challenges, including her uncaring family and a tyrannical headmistress.

• Cocktail creations at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery in Vernon — A tantalizing array of cocktail creations are available, expertly crafted to showcase the company’s award-winning spirits. From the refreshing Orchard Mule to the sophisticated Lavender Martini, visitors can enjoy these unique concoctions in a cozy, inviting atmosphere that captures the essence of the Okanagan’s vibrant spirit.

Photo: Mid-Town Station Trivia, food and drinks at Mid-Town Station is a blast.

• Good food and trivia at Mid-Town Station — Rally your friends and family for a lively competition featuring general knowledge questions, music trivia and mini-games. Show off your smarts and vie for prizes such as gift certificates, apparel and the prestigious Tremendous Trivia trophy. Rotating food and drink specials are tailored for team players. It happens every Wednesday night, beginning at 7 o’clock.

• Shows galore at Rotary Centre for the Arts — James Mullinger marks 20 years in comedy with a special show at Mary Irwin Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 23, followed by a performance from the Mediterranean musical trio Seffarine, led by Lamiae Naki, on Friday, Nov. 29. Finally, acclaimed poet Shane Koyczan will present an evening of powerful spoken word at the same venue on Friday, Dec. 6.

• Beaujolais Nouveau release at Bouchons Bistro — Celebrate the release of the lively and fruity red wine on Thursday, Nov. 21. Enjoy the festivities with a charcuterie and cheese plate perfectly paired with a glass of the fresh and vibrant wine, all for just $35 per person. This annual event offers a splendid way to dive into French culture and seasonal flavours. Seats are limited, so reserve your spot today.

• Workshops from Kelowna Museums — Participants will learn about native plants and medicinal uses, sample wild teas, and craft their own tea blends with materials respectfully gathered by syilx Knowledge Carriers during the Wild Tea Blends workshop on Nov. 27. Then get into the season with the Tree Ornaments workshop on Nov. 30, when attendees will make decorations inspired by Indigenous crafts, including buckskin gloves, ribbon shirts, and miniature teepees.

Looking for more fun activities, events, and gift ideas for the season? Visit the Tourism Kelowna events calendar or stop by the Kelowna Visitor Centre to find the perfect, locally made gift.

