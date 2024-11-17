Christmas Market at Summerhill perfect for entire family, features unique items

Photo: Contributed

The Christmas Market at Summerhill Pyramid Winery returns next weekend, and once again it will feature an exceptional selection of organic, handmade and locally sourced products.

Not only that, but some of the proceeds will help a wide variety of people in the Central Okanagan.

The Christmas Market at Summerhill will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Kelowna organic winery, and it promises to be a community celebration for the entire family. Browse an enchanting array of handmade treasures, enjoy a glass of organic, pyramid-enchanted wine, and take in the view and ambiance of Summerhill’s hospitality.

“It’s a great opportunity for local people to know the talented, local people making great stuff, all handmade,” Christmas Market co-ordinator Ria Cipes says. “It’s a great opportunity to support local people. They are so talented. You can’t find anything like that on Amazon or in a big box store. It’s a unique thing.”

Photo: Contributed

This year’s market is excited to introduce new vendors alongside returning favourites, each handpicked for their unique offerings. One of the vendors not only offers knitted items, but she makes the wool herself.

“We are really, really picky,” Cipes says. “We don’t say yes to everybody. We make sure it’s really authentic and handmade and local. It’s high quality.”

Adding a European flavour to the local festivities, chef Erik Fassbind will delight visitors with authentic European Christmas foods, while pastry chef Rayan Nichols will prepare special holiday treats.

The Christmas Market is also a great place to bring the kids, as the children’s market will offer the young ones a chance to pick three handmade crafts for just $5. Proceeds will support Kelowna Japanese Language Society.

The market will champion other social causes as well. Some vendors will donate their proceeds to support initiatives like Ukraine, Proud for Prom, and Jewels of Hope, which empowers vulnerable women through jewelry making.

Event highlights include free admission, pet-friendly policies and ample on-site parking, making it an accessible and enjoyable outing for everyone. Summerhill invites you to create new traditions or celebrate existing ones, embrace the festive spirit, and support local artisans and crafters in a setting that promises more than just shopping—it’s a community celebration.

“You don’t even need to shop,” Cipes says. “You can just meet people, talk about their product and how they make it. It’s great fun.”

Attendees can also enjoy exclusive perks such as 15% off in the wine shop throughout the event weekend—matching the employee discount rate, perfectly timed for holiday shopping.

More information about Summerhill Pyramid Winery can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.