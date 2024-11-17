Time Family of Wines treating local wine drinkers with plenty of rewards

Photo: Contributed

It’s a great time to be a local consumer of wine in the South Okanagan.

Penticton’s Time Family of Wines has introduced its Locals Card program, where residents who indulge in the flavours of the Okanagan this winter will be rewarded for it. The program, which started Oct. 1 and continues until March 31, is designed to celebrate and reward the community’s loyalty.

Those who visit Chronos Tasting Room or OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar simply need to declare their local status, and they will receive a punch card. The card entitles the holder to four welcome glasses of sparkling wine and a 10% discount at OROLO. Whether you choose to use it on four consecutive days or four consecutive months is up to you. Completed cards will be entered to win a dining and tasting experience valued at $300.

Photo: Contributed

The program is part of Time Family of Wines’ wanting to celebrate all things local—from supporting BC VQA wines to hosting community events like wine club pick-up parties, pairing and tasting events, and winemaker’s dinners in its cellar. The Harvest Long Table Dinners are hosted by Time’s winemaker, Lynzee Schatz, and executive chef Bruno Terroso.

The winery, which proudly produces 100% of its cases in downtown Penticton, is thrilled to offer these enriching experiences that focus on those who live—and on products that are made—in the South Okanagan.

The menus at OROLO have turned along with the leaves this fall, meaning many of the restaurant’s beloved fall and winter selections are back. That includes OROLO’s popular fondue, which is available during both Happy Hour and regular dining hours.

Time Family of Wines has also revived its Gift Card program. For every $50 spent on OROLO or Chronos gift cards, receive an additional $10 to enhance your gift-giving or personal dining experiences. If you spend $100 you get $25 extra, and if you spent $200 you gain $50 more.

OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar is ideal if you are planning a holiday party, as its unique event spaces are perfect for private parties, conferences or social gatherings. From cocktail receptions to multi-course wine-paired dinners, the experts at OROLO will tailor your next event to perfection.

As for the new year, anticipation is building for the opening of Evolve Sparkling House, which will be located high above Okanagan Lake and just steps off the Kettle Valley Trail. A premium wine lineup is also being created to coincide with the launch of Evolve Sparkling House, which will be a stunning location for weddings and other extravagant events.

Visit the website for more information about Chronos Tasting Room and OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.