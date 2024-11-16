So many reasons why Ascent by Highstreet proving popular with homebuyers

Photo: Contributed

Sales continue at Ascent, with buyers propelled by the value, location and ease of home ownership there.

“It’s exciting,” says Darcy Nyrose, with DNA Project Marketing and Re/Max Kelowna. “The market has been slow, with many buyers taking a wait-and-see approach. They’ve had time on their side. But with interest rates on the decline, along with these condos smartly priced right for today’s market, we’ve been able to exceed current trends.”

So far, 30 homes have been taken off the market, with new buyers inquiring daily. There is also increased activity at the presentation centre during open hours on weekends, Nyrose adds.

Ascent is built to the highest possible BC Energy Step Code rating and is carbon-free, qualifying it for RBC’s Green Home Mortgage program. Through this program, qualified buyers can access a 35-year mortgage amortization, making monthly payments more manageable. First-time buyers may also qualify for a 30-year mortgage under a different program.

Lana Steel, a senior mortgage advisor with RBC, ran some calculations to demonstrate potential monthly payments. For a studio suite priced at $289,900, a buyer putting 20% down could expect monthly payments of approximately $1,181 with the 35-year amortization on the Green Home Mortgage program.

A one-bedroom condo priced at $389,900 would result in monthly payments of about $1,589 with 20% down on a 35-year mortgage.

For a two-bedroom condo priced at $489,900, monthly payments would be approximately $1,956 with 20% down based on a 35-year amortization.

Interest rates and monthly payments may vary, and strata fees are approximately 31 cents per square foot. Interested buyers can speak directly with Steel about the Ascent mortgage options by calling (250) 575-0691.

Additionally, with Highstreet’s Double Warranty, buyers can feel confident they’re purchasing a quality, brand-new home without worrying about major repairs or replacements for the foreseeable future.

All condos at Ascent are exempt from property transfer tax when purchased as a primary residence, although terms and conditions apply. Some homes may also be eligible for a full or partial GST rebate. Full details on these programs are available at the presentation centre.

The presentation centre is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3:00 p.m. at 101-1057 Frost Rd. For more information or to register, visit AscentKelowna.ca.

