Light Up Ve Oh Lay will bring community together for fun, festivities and s'mores

The spirit of the season will fill the air when the Light Up Ve Oh Lay event is held later this month.

Summerland’s Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery & Farm will be the site of the family fun and festivities on Saturday, Nov. 30, when guests will enjoy the sights, sounds and local tastes under the night sky from 5-9 p.m.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to secure their tickets online and choose from two time slots: 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.

Light Up Ve Oh Lay features an array of seasonal delights, including mulled mead, wine and s’mores next to a warm fire. Adding a gourmet touch to the evening, chef Terry Port from Elite Chef Events will host a special pop-up, promising culinary creations that will have your taste buds dancing.

"Come hang out at Light Up Ve Oh Lay," Ve Oh Lay owner Maddison Violet says. "It’s all about good vibes, holiday fun, and coming together to spread a little extra warmth in our community this winter."

In that spirit of the season, “Light Up, Give Back” is a key theme of the evening. Ve Oh Lay Acres is teaming up with Okanagan Angels to collect gently used winter jackets, scarves and gloves to support those in need. Additionally, the venue will gather canned goods for Summerland Food Bank. Those without items to donate can still contribute by enjoying a $10 glass of wine, spiked hot cocoa or mulled mead. Also on the menu is Glimmer, the Okanagan’s newest non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

As a special offer, all bottles will be available at a 20% discount throughout the event. S’more boxes are also being offered and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, although they can be purchased online in advance to ensure you get one.

Ve Oh Lay Acres has collected numerous awards throughout the year, including gold, silver and bronze medals from the All Canadian Wine Championships and the National Wine Awards of Canada. The winery is also proud of the expansion of its winemaker series, using grapes exclusively from B.C.

The winery will also be hosting a Sexy Santa event on Saturday, Nov. 23, which promises more festive fun and giving by supporting a yet-to-be-determined local charity. Tickets for that event, which will be held from 4-7 p.m., can be found here.

Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery & Farm is located at 5616 Simpson Rd. in Summerland.

More information can be found on its website here.