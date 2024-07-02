Lakeview luxury is waiting for you at Shorerise in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Excitement is building at Shorerise, West Kelowna’s newest premier lakeview community. With multiple homes sold and construction well underway, this exclusive development is quickly becoming the hottest real estate opportunity in the area. For a limited time, Shorerise is offering a GST inclusion on single-family lots, equal to savings of up to $33,495.

Phase 1 is now selling and includes 14 single-family lots from $429,900, along with a limited collection of three-bedroom luxury villas from $1,094,900. The semi-detached villas built by Dilworth homes range from 2,200 to 2,900 square feet and feature sweeping unobstructed lake views and designer-inspired colour palettes with a variety of customization options.

“The Phase 1 offering at Shorerise is unmatched in the Okanagan market,” Emil Anderson Properties director of sales and marketing Colton Higgins says.“Nowhere else can you find non-strata, 2,200-plus square feet, villa-style homes with unobstructed lake and city views for under $1.1 million. Additionally, the single-family lots provide a unique lifestyle and perspective. It truly is an incredible site, and we are proud to bring this community to life in West Kelowna.”

Shorerise’s preferred builder group includes four award-winning home builders: 3rd Generation Homes, Dilworth Homes, Everton Ridge Homes and Richmond Custom Homes. Renowned for their expertise and craftsmanship, each builder has committed to making every home at Shorerise a masterpiece of quality and design. No matter your architectural preferences, the design guidelines offer a variety of Okanagan-inspired home styles.

Developed by GP2 Properties Limited Partnership and managed by Emil Anderson Properties, the master-planned community is set to redefine elevated living. Every home boasts panoramic views of Okanagan Lake, rolling mountain landscapes and vibrant vineyards. Designed with ultimate privacy and seclusion in mind, the single-sided street lots feature ample space between homes.

Nestled in the serene hillside of Goat’s Peak, residents will have easy access to hiking and biking trails, the Westside Wine Trail, Gellatly Bay and West Kelowna Yacht Club. Westbank shopping and amenities are a short drive away, as well as the Shannon Lake Golf Club. Those who frequently travel to the Lower Mainland will be only a three-and-a-half-hour drive away.

“Shorerise is a unique, flagship community in West Kelowna that appeals to buyers in all stages of their life,” Emil Anderson Properties vice-president of development Karmen Chanasyk says.

“Future community plans include a walkable commercial village along Gellatly, extensive trail networks and diverse housing options including single-family lots, villas, townhomes and condos.”

Construction on the show home parade and multiple villas are progressing rapidly. Stay tuned for the first show home grand opening this fall.

Discover more about Shorerise at www.shorerise.ca or visit the discovery centre, which is open Saturday to Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at 4000 Shorerise Blvd. For a private appointment, call 250-718-2622.

Lakeview living is calling.

Will you answer?

