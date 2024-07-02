955 Manhattan will bring sustainability, mindful design and beauty

Photo: Contributed

Luxury living isn’t just about the home; it’s about embracing a lifestyle that complements it. Imagine starting your day with a breathtaking sunrise and a cup of coffee at the beach, walking your dog along the shores of the lake and indulging in a shopping spree in the vibrant downtown. As the day winds down, picture yourself savouring a gourmet dinner with a view of the lake, accompanied by a glass of fine Okanagan wine. If we choose such a beautiful place to live, why don’t we enjoy it daily?

Photo: Contributed

What makes this development truly unique is the people behind it. 955 Manhattan is not simply a development; it’s passionately crafted by local, community-minded business owners. With a focus on sustainability and mindful design, every detail has been thoughtfully planned. From embracing the serenity of a quiet neighbourhood to enjoying the convenience of being close to all amenities, this development seamlessly blends exclusivity with accessibility.

The homes at 955 Manhattan stand out for their inclusivity and thoughtful design. More than just luxury finishings, they are built to a standard rarely seen, featuring elements like wide doorways and hallways, curbless showers, and high ceilings. Each home is designed as a timeless space, with luxurious touches like heated floors, upgraded closets and engineered hardwood. Whether you prefer a two-bedroom condo or a three-bedroom townhome, these spaces are designed to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

With completion set for 2024 and units almost sold out, this development will quickly become an integral part of downtown Kelowna. 955 Manhattan is not just about relocating; it’s about upgrading your lifestyle. Embrace the luxury, embrace the location, and embrace the lifestyle that only downtown Kelowna can offer. It’s time to make this stunning city your home and elevate your everyday living to something truly extraordinary.

Photo: Contributed

