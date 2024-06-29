Pull right up to the dock and get your food from Beach House Pizza at McKinley Beach

Photo: Contributed

It’s almost like there is now a 'boat-thru' restaurant on Okanagan Lake north of the bridge.

Beach House Pizza, which opened in 2022, is the perfect place for boaters who are seeking lunch, a beverage or two or an ice cream treat on one of those sunny, glorious Okanagan days. Beach House Pizza takes your order online while you're out on the lake and run it down to you when you arrive and park at the marina.

Photo: Contributed

It's that simple, and it's that delicious.

Beach House Pizza is located at McKinley Beach, in the northern part of Kelowna, right across the lake from the former tiki bar at Okanagan Lake Resort.

“We use quality food, and it’s all locally sourced,” owner Ralph Stapleton says, adding its wine list is all Okanagan and its beer menu is full of locally brewed gems as well. Mitchell Snyder serves as chef and manager, making every customer's experience a memorable one.

The commitment to quality is evident in every slice of pizza served. The crusts, directly sourced from Italy, provide the perfect base for toppings that include meats from Vernon and cheeses from across Canada, celebrating the rich local produce.

In addition to its primary offering of pizza, Beach House also serves up wings, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, soup, ice cream and chips to curb the hunger you create soaking up those hot summer rays.

There is much more to Beach House Pizza than food, too. You can hang out on the sandy beach and rent a paddleboard or kayak from the restaurant. It also offers additional amenities like fishing rods for kids, ensuring a fun-filled day for all ages.

For those driving, although parking is limited, the allure of renting a paddleboard, grabbing a bite and enjoying the public beaches equipped with picnic tables makes it worth the trip.

Beach House Pizza is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

If you’re out on the water, simply visit its website here to place your order.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.