Enjoy the ambiance of the patio and restaurant at Liquidity Wines

It's summer. It's time to discover the patio and restaurant at Liquidity Wines.

Panoramic paradise

Liquidity Wines' greatest joy is welcoming members of the community. This summer, drop by and enjoy the most gorgeous panoramic views in the area. The patio is the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and savour the beauty around you.

Just 20 minutes from Penticton, stop by and enjoy Liquidity's elegant wines, delectable food and the stunning scenery on the patio.

Four Course Wine-Paired Dinner

Liquidity is also offering a new dining experience. Inspired by the surrounding Okanagan landscape, Chef Josh has used locally sourced ingredients to develop seasonal dishes, creating a stylish and flavourful dinner menu that will enchant your palate. Chef Josh has selected wines that inspire his cuisine and represent our stunning vineyard and estate.

Sunset Hour at Liquidity

The winery offers the happiest of hours with wines and bites, Thursday to Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting sunset experience on our picturesque patio. Indulge in our exceptional wines, relish delightful bites crafted by our talented Restaurant team, and embrace the serene Okanagan Falls scenery. It’s a harmonious blend of relaxation, joy, and exquisite flavours.

"The patio here is simply breathtaking this time of year. There’s something so special about the laid-back vibe, enjoying a beautiful glass of wine, sharing laughs, and just unwinding with these unbelievable views around you."

Larissa, guest experience manager

The Restaurant at Liquidity

Open for lunch, dinner and Sunset Hour, the restaurant at Liquidity allows diners to embark on a culinary journey that transcends time and tantalizes the senses. Liquidity proudly unveiled the grand reopening of the Restaurant at Liquidity this spring and the winery invites you to embrace the spirit of sophistication and savour the extraordinary.

Prepare for a dining experience that defies convention, where every dish is a masterpiece, and every moment is a celebration of Okanagan Falls. Our culinary artisans, led by Chef Josh Mueller have meticulously crafted menus that seamlessly blend innovation with tradition, promising a symphony of flavors that dance upon your palate.