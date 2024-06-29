A fun new mystery-solving game turns Penticton into a real-life puzzle board

Photo: Contributed

It’s described as part scavenger hunt, part escape room and part Amazing Race.

A new outdoor adventure that is fun for the whole family, or groups who want to have a great time, awaits in Penticton, with the arrival of Cluesolvers. It’s a fun treasure hunt-type game that is perfect for groups of two to six people (though there is no limit on how many people can team up) who want to have a good time, explore the city and solve puzzles that will eventually lead to solving a mystery.

“We have created an escape-room-style storyline, and instead of giving you 20 clues in a locked room, we have pre-hidden the clues on a three-kilometre walk around the city,” says Cluesolvers founder Andrew Nickerson.

This means you can play whenever you want, take as long as you want and stop for as much food, drink and shopping as you wish, along the way. Because the game is permanently in place, participants can start whenever, any time, any day.

Nickerson, of Canmore, Alberta, often explored Penticton when he vacationed in the city with his family and felt it would be a perfect location for a Cluesolvers game.

Photo: Contributed

The company has games in 25 communities across Canada and is ready to open its latest one in Kelowna now that the Penticton game is up and running.

The Penticton puzzle, titled “Something's Brewing in Wine Country,” will guide players to specific locations around the city to find about 20 clues to the mystery they are ultimately trying to solve. While the game typically takes between 90 minutes and two hours to complete, it can be paused and restarted at anything so participants can take breaks.

Family-friendly and fun, it costs just $79 to register a team on the Cluesolvers website at cluesolvers.com. Once registered, participants receive an activation code that allows them to download the app that helps guide them through the game. The app is available in both Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

"Penticton has a lot of undiscovered sites and interesting history and Cluesolvers will take you there,” said Nickerson. “It is year-round fun for the whole family.”

He said it will not only appeal to visitors but also to residents because it will help them learn about their city.

“How often do people walk past a plaque or something of historical significance and miss it? asked Nickerson, adding local knowledge is not necessarily an advantage in the game, given how it is set up. He said he has found that often, those who think they know their city well and try to outsmart the game with shortcuts often come up empty.

Cluesolvers started in 2017 and has steadily grown as a company since then, and continues to add cities to its growing list of game destinations. Some of the cities where Cuesolvers already has games include, Vancouver, Victoria, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Invermere, Toronto and Niagra Falls.

So grab your team, follow the fun clues in the Cluesolvers App, and discover (or rediscover) Penticton’s must-see icons, local favourites and hidden gems.

For more information go to cluesolvers.com

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.