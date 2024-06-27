Cloverdale Paint products priced just right for your great summer refresh

Photo: Cloverdale Paint

Could that bedroom use a fresh coat?

Is that hue on your bathroom wall driving you mad?

Or maybe it’s simply time to add a little more colour in your life?

Summer is a great time for homeowners to tackle those long-awaited painting projects, and there’s no better place to start than at Cloverdale Paint.

The industry leading company is conducting The Great Canadian Two-Fer Paint Sale, which essentially means customers can enjoy a whopping 50% off on select B.C.-made paint and wood stains. Whether your painting project is right around the corner or later in the summer, securing your supplies now at half price is an opportunity too good to miss. Just store your paint safely and give it a thorough stir when you’re ready to refresh your space.

The sale kicks off Thursday (June 27) and runs until next Sunday (July 7), so do not wait to expand your paint stock with some of the industry’s best. You can secure your paint at any location throughout the Thompson-Okanagan, as Cloverdale has locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops—not to mention more than a dozen stores in the Lower Mainland and even more on Vancouver Island.

Quality and performance are at the forefront of what Cloverdale Paint does. Its products are expertly formulated by skilled chemists who work closely with professional painters to meet and exceed industry standards. This means that when homeowners choose Cloverdale, they benefit from commercial-grade performance right in their living spaces. That makes Cloverdale a smart investment in your home’s future.

Visiting a Cloverdale Paint store is an experience that leaves a lasting impression. Customers often mention that after they engage with a knowledgeable, friendly staff member and purchase some of the store’s high-quality products, the decision to return for future projects becomes an easy one.

The Cloverdale team’s expertise, honed by daily interactions with professional contractors and industrial applicators, ensures that every customer departs with the best tools, the finest paint or wood stain and, most importantly, the confidence to achieve beautiful, lasting results.

To find your nearest Cloverdale Paint location, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.