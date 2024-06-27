Town of Princeton adds more bronze sculptures for visitors to enjoy

Photo: Contributed

The Bronze Sculpture Capital of Canada keeps taking its status to new heights, and it has no plans to stop.

The Town of Princeton’s ambitious revitalization plan, which began in 2019, has flourished. The town now showcases 21 unique bronze sculptures that pay homage to its rich history, wilderness and wildlife. The most recent additions are a bighorn sheep and mountain goat along the “miner’s climb” on two of the benches that overlook downtown.

“If you have decent mobility you can get to them, and you can have a little rest,” Town of Princeton economic development and tourism director Gary Schatz says.

The town has also installed a giant grizzly bear sculpture on the future site of its downtown plaza, giving visitors yet another fantastic attraction to check out, and there are now a pair of cute bear cub sculptures on one of its new wood-framed gateways.

“We’re a legitimate art destination,” Schatz says.

For those planning a visit, the Princeton Visitor Centre, is the first place to stop. It’s where the bronze sculpture walking tour begins, and it has so much more. It offers ample amenities, including a large parking area with motorhome access. Visitors can also engage in interactive experiences like the virtual reality room, where they can kayak the Similkameen River and enjoy a spectacular river view of the red ochre bluffs without leaving the building.

Visitor centre employees will also tell you where you can pan for gold—and you keep the gold you find—direct you to quiet motels or quaint B&Bs, send you on awesome hikes or find a good meal.

Thanks to the five years of revitalization, Princeton is no longer just a stop for those who are travelling between Vancouver and the Okanagan. It is now a destination thanks to all it has to offer, making it an ideal day trip for the family this summer.

“That benefits our local businesses—our merchants and restaurants and cafes—and gets people to stay here longer,” Schatz says. “The big picture is people like the town and want to move here or move their business here. That’s ultimately what the end goal is.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.