Great Canadian Oil Change gets you ready for summer with oil change discount

Summer is here, and it’s road trip time.

Be warned, however, because the heat can take a toll on your vehicle.

Great Canadian Oil Change has your back with stellar oil changes and essential maintenance. Plus, owners Nick and Mike Bernhardt are giving a whopping 50% off oil changes on Friday, June 28, at these locations:

• 1801 Main St., Penticton

• 1785 Harvey Ave., Kelowna

• 3481 Sexsmith Rd., Kelowna

No appointments is needed, and they offer more than just oil changes. Every oil change includes Valvoline’s top-notch products, a premium oil filter, chassis lubrication and a multi-point inspection covering everything from automatic transmission, power steering and washer fluids to antifreeze, coolant and wiper blades.

The experts at Great Canadian Oil Change will also check your vehicle’s tire pressure, air filter, serpentine belt, lights and battery.

Once you get your ride ready to roll, the Bernhardt brothers have the following summer driving tips to keep it running smoothly between visits:

1. Check your oil regularly: Hot weather can cause your engine oil to thin, reducing its effectiveness, so frequent checks and changes are key.

2. Inspect the cooling system: Summer heat puts extra strain on your car’s cooling system. Ensure your coolant levels are adequate and get your radiator inspected for leaks or corrosion. Great Canadian Oil Change can help with a coolant flush to prevent overheating.

3. Examine your tires: Heat can increase tire pressure, leading to blowouts. Regularly check your tire pressure and tread depth. Switch to summer tires for better performance in hot conditions. GCOC offers tire swaps too.

4. Change your air filter: Replace it often to boost fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Dust and pollen are more prevalent in summer, making it essential to replace your air filter more frequently.

5. Test your battery: Hot weather can drain it quickly, so test and replace if needed. GCOC can test and replace your battery for you.

6. Check your wiper blades and fluid: Summer storms can hit unexpectedly. Ensure your wiper blades are in good condition and top off your windshield washer fluid to maintain clear visibility.

7. Inspect belts and hoses: The heat can cause belts and hoses to crack or wear out faster. Regular inspections can prevent unexpected breakdowns. GCOC will check these during your visit.

8. Maintain proper fluid levels: Keep an eye on brake, power steering and transmission fluids.

9. Plan for roadside emergencies: Pack an emergency kit with essentials, including water, snacks, a first-aid kit and basic tools.

With these tips and the expert services at Great Canadian Oil Change, you can enjoy a worry-free summer on the road. Visit on June 28 to get your car ready for the season and save 50%.

More information about Great Canadian Oil Change can be found on its website here.

