Weekly gatherings and special events make Road 13 a required visit this summer

Photo: Contributed

Summer has arrived, and Road 13 Vineyards is a must-visit when you are out enjoying everything the Okanagan has to offer.

The winery offers a unique blend of breathtaking scenery, exceptional wines and immersive experiences that cater to both wine novices and connoisseurs alike. There is always something happening at Road 13, which is located near Oliver, and there one event in particular coming up that will dazzle and delight.

The Farm to Table Feast with Backyard Farm will be held on July 13. The bold flavours of Road 13’s wines will meet the peak-season freshness of the Okanagan’s produce. Go along on a culinary journey with chef Chris Van Hooydonk at the Backyard Farm Chef’s Table, where his passion for sustainable, organic and local ingredients is at the heart of every dish.

Photo: Contributed

The Farm to Table Feast is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to making summer memories at Road 13. There are numerous tastings and tours, each offering something unique. They are:

Seasonal Selections: For $27 per person, guests can embark on an organic tasting journey featuring four of Road 13’s favourite wines, capturing the essence of the South Okanagan.

Cabernet Corral: At $40 per person, this experience offers a taste of five exquisite South Okanagan reds, accompanied by locally sourced artisan crackers.

Photo: Contributed

The Cave at Road 13: For a more exclusive experience priced at $65 per person, join a customizable tasting tour through the vineyard’s time capsule. This premium package includes tastings from the John Oliver Selection portfolio, paired beautifully with artisanal breads and olive oils.

Happy Hour and More: Starting this Thursday (June 27), visit from 4-6 p.m., and enjoy a lively happy hour with wine by the glass or bottle, complete with lawn games and a selection of charcuterie. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome.

You can also explore Road 13’s selection of organic winning wines using the finest hand-selected fruit from Golden Mile and Black Sage Bench. The tasting room is open Monday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can add a seasonal grazing board for two with each tasting reservation.

So make a date and don’t miss enjoying the award-winning Road 13 Vineyards, which was voted the third best winery in B.C. and sixth best in Canada by WineAlign in 2023. You can also bring your pup, as Road 13 has a “barking lot” that its four-legged visitors enjoy immensely.

To learn more about just how tremendous the summer at Road 13 is going to be, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.