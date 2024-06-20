Early-bird deadline for Armstrong Kin Club Corvette raffle quickly approaching

Photo: Contributed

It is safe to say the 1976 Corvette Stingray, which is the grand prize for the Glenna Hoggarth Memorial Car Raffle, is attracting plenty of attention.

So much so, in fact, that one member of the public even followed it until it stopped so he could buy tickets. The raffle is being conducted by Armstrong Kin Club in memory of Hoggarth, who passed away in 2019 due to breast cancer.

Hoggarth’s husband, Kevin, donated the Corvette to the raffle, which will partially support breast cancer research in B.C. He is also the one hauling it around the province to numerous car shows.

“One guy saw Kevin driving through town and was following him,” Armstrong Kin Club treasurer and car raffle committee member Lyle Williamson says. “He was actually bringing it to the RV park to set it up for the day. He was just trying to follow it and see if he could get tickets.”

Raffle tickets are selling quickly, and you should get yours soon to be eligible for the early-bird prize draw of $5,000 that is taking place in three weeks. The early-bird deadline is Sunday, July 14 at 1 p.m., and the draw for the cold, hard cash will take place three hours later.

Once you win the $5,000, you can then look forward to seeing your name called as the car raffle winner during the Kin Club’s Armstrong Demolition Derby on Oct. 13.

“When the car has been in town, people always seem to flock to it,” Williamson said. “It does attract people.”

The Corvette, whose colour is officially Kandy Brandywine, is equipped with a robust, 350 horsepower engine and features high-performance urethane components in its suspension. Its interior boasts new upholstery, carpeting and a vintage-style, in-dash stereo with modern capabilities.

All of the Corvette’s weather seals are new, as well as all the vacuum hoses and control pots for the pop-up headlights. Exterior window trims have been all polished to a high gloss, and the mirrors, rocker trims and lamps are all new.

The wheels and tires are the only non-stock items, but there are original wheels with new replica centre caps if the winner wishes to pursue collector status insurance.

The engine was previously rebuilt, but it got a fresh camshaft, oil pump, water pump, distributor and rebuilt alternator with new exhaust manifolds and a dual exhaust system. The suspension has been rebuilt with new ball joints, tie-rod ends, steering pump and steering ram.

In addition to giving away the Corvette, the raffle is holding a 50/50 draw that could be worth as much as $48,000 to the winner. Tickets for the 50/50, which is already past the $15,500 mark for the winner, are available here.

Tickets for the raffle are available at $30 each, or bundled at three for $75 and five for $100. They can be purchased online or in person at car shows where the Corvette is being showcased. It just got back from Vancouver Island and will be making stops in Penticton, Salmon Arm and Fort St. John before spending the week at IPE in Armstrong in late August.

The rest of the proceeds from the Glenna Hoggarth Memorial Car Raffle will help the Kin Club continue to support the community. A great example of that are the three $800 and two $400 bursaries it awards to Pleasant Valley Secondary School students each year.

