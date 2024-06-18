Cheapest gas in town will be part of RJames Fuel Zone's grand opening bash

Photo: Contributed

The cheapest gas in town, along with a hot dog lunch and a car wash by donation only, will be the highlights when the newly rebranded RJames Fuel Zone celebrates its official grand opening later this week.

The gas station at the corner of Highway 97 and Edwards Road in Kelowna had been a Husky brand for nearly 20 years, but the national corporation started getting out of that business a couple years ago. Presented with the opportunity to establish a community-focused brand, owner Ron James jumped at the chance.

RJames Fuel Zone was born.

“We were being courted by a few other companies, but then we decided to try our own thing,” general manager Jim Siegmann says. “So we found a fuel supplier, and then we invested all our own money into all the new signage and branding.

“Most of the other corporate stores are told what to sell everything for. We can make our own pricing the majority of the time, and it will be a lot cheaper than your regular everyday convenience store.”

The grand opening will take place on Thursday (June 20) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it is guaranteed that RJames Fuel Zone will have the cheapest gas in town during those hours.

“I’m not telling anybody what the discount is until 11 o’clock,” Siegmann says. “Then something will go up on the sign. It’ll be worthwhile. It’ll be the cheapest in town. Guaranteed.”

Siegmann will also be manning the barbecue himself, grilling up hot dogs. All his customers will have to do to get a hot dog, chips and pop is give a donation of their choosing. It’s the same situation for a car wash. Give a donation, and you will leave in your freshly cleaned ride with a full stomach and a gas tank filled to the brim. All donation money will be given to The Salvation Army.

The grand opening event will also feature giveaways and a propane sale.

“We’re already very well priced in town,” Siegmann says of the propane, “but we’re going to throw a little extra out there to get people excited.”

Siegmann’s decision to go on his own will allow him to continue his commitment of giving back to the community. If someone asks, he usually finds a way to help out, whether it’s the Kelowna Rockets, Kelowna Chiefs, Okanagan Sun, or Kelowna or Lake Country minor hockey. RJames Fuel Zone also donated to the recent Ride For Dad in support of prostate cancer research.

The official ownership change took place in January, and after a few months of transition RJames Fuel Zone is excited about the future.

“We’re right back to where we were before, and growing and getting stronger every day,” Siegmann says. “Now we just want to just get the word out that we’re here and we’re a big part of the community.”

More information about RJames Fuel Zone can be found on its website here.

