Win big in Habitat for Humanity Okanagan's record-setting 50/50 lottery

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan shows how easy it is to buy tickets for the ?Okanagan chapter's biggest 50/50 lottery jackpot.

Don’t miss out on Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s largest 50/50 lottery jackpot. Be sure to get your tickets by the midnight deadline on June 30. 2024

A trend, spurred by the pandemic, was online 50/50 charity lotteries. Today they are pumping out massive jackpot prizes across the country.

By making the move to this type of online fundraising, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is making—and giving out—more money than it ever imagined.

For Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, it is a growing avenue for fundraising and it’s only getting bigger, says CEO Andrea Manifold.

“When COVID hit and (Habitat’s) ReStores were closed, we had very few other sources of income and since we had started the Lake Country build project, we needed to find a way to raise funds quickly to continue the building and to help with our operations.”

While the pandemic forever changed things, and magnified charitable priorities and operational circumstances, as Manifold explains, online platforms have become the go-to for an old community fundraising staple, the 50/50 raffle.

“It has been reinvented in a way to make our own 50/50 lottery mobile and that gives more Habitat supporters easy access to win big,” she says.

That was how Habitat’s You Win; We Build 50/50 lottery came to be. In just a few short years, the local lottery has raised thousands of dollars for Habitat and given away tens of thousands of dollars to the lucky winners.

The upcoming July 2 draw has set another jackpot prize record.

As Manifold says, one of the most exciting parts of her job is getting to make the call to the lucky winner. This time she will be giving away the biggest prize in the charities’ history.

With just over 12 days to go, the record jackpot continues to grow by the day.

Tickets are available online until midnight June 30 and will be available at upcoming local Okanagan events before draw day.

If you haven’t got your tickets yet, you can get them at the next Kelowna night market, part of Meet Me on Bernard, June 20 or at the upcoming Peach City Beach cruise in Penticton June 21 to 23.

Call Habitat for Humanity Okanagan at 778-755-4346 extension 210 to find out more information about how to purchase tickets.

There is a ticket package for everyone. Buyers can choose from three ticket packages available—five tickets for $25, 20 tickets for $50 or the most bang for you buck is the 100 tickets for $100 package.

The draw will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 2 p.m. The winner will be notified by email and/or phone with instructions about how to claim their prize.

Want to be Habitat’s next big 50/50 lottery winner? Getting your tickets is easy, just click link: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hfh-okanagan