Kelowna's Landmark District enters vibrant new chapter

Photo: Contributed

In Kelowna, the Landmark District is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a dynamic rebranding that reflects the area’s growing vibrancy. Under the stewardship of Stober Group, this change signifies a new era, envisioning the district as a thriving cultural centre where future generations can work, live, play and find inspiration.

Reflecting on this vision, Stober Group CEO Lisa Lock says, “We are embarking on a journey to redefine the Landmark District as more than just a place, but as a vibrant hub that nurtures creativity, innovation and connectivity. Our goal is to create a space where the spirit of Kelowna’s community can flourish.”

This vision builds on the legacy of the Stober family, whose patriarch, Al Stober, founded the company in 1957. The Landmark District aims to extend this legacy by becoming a beacon of economic and community leadership.

The district’s vision for the future embodies Stober Group’s commitment to fostering a neighbourhood brimming with creativity, energy and cultural richness. This commitment is anchored in three foundational principles.

Firstly, the focus is on cultivating a unique neighbourhood character through progressive design, support for local artists and cultural institutions, and celebration of the existing local culture within the Landmark District.

Secondly, in line with this vision, the enhancement of public spaces is a priority, with plans to introduce lush green spaces, vibrant events and activities, alongside improved pedestrian pathways to make the district more accessible and enjoyable for all.

Lastly, to further this commitment, the emphasis is on moving the community forward through social connectivity, the integration of technology and media, and the support for individuals and organizations that inspire the community.

A significant aspect of this transformation is how it will better serve the district’s established base of business tenants. The enhanced amenities and vibrant atmosphere will make returning to the office more desirable and will further develop the overall experience for tenants, making the Landmark District not just a place to work but a place to thrive.

Photo: Contributed

Embracing this new vision, the district has unveiled a revamped brand identity featuring a heart-shaped logo that symbolizes Kelowna’s distinctive landscape. Complementing this is the new tagline, “Kelowna's Creative Heart,” chosen to highlight the district’s central location in Kelowna and Stober Group’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation. This refreshed identity also aligns with Stober Group’s condo project, MOVALA—an acronym for mountain, valley, lake—which also captures the unique essence of Kelowna’s scenery.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Stober Group director of marketing and communications Deepa Pillay says, “Our new logo and tagline for the Landmark District, along with MOVALA, truly reflect Stober Group’s unwavering commitment to fostering a strong community spirit. This brand identity underscores our dedication to enhancing the lives of Kelowna’s residents and visitors, ensuring that our developments remain integral parts of the local fabric.”

An extensive schedule of events will further establish the Landmark District as “Kelowna’s Creative Heart.” Stober Group is collaborating with local community members and organizations to introduce more art, music and culinary experiences to the area. Anticipate networking sessions and creative workshops, and be sure to visit the twice-weekly Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market to shop local.

Imagine a place where creativity and community spirit thrive—this is the new Landmark District. With this new chapter, the Landmark District is not just witnessing a change in aesthetics but is stepping into a new role as a cultural and economic hub poised to enhance the lives of the Kelowna community for many years to come.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.