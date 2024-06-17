Insulate and save with hot summer deals from Okanagan Insulation Services

Photo: Contributed

As summer heats up, maintaining a comfortable home is essential. Okanagan Insulation Services, proudly serving the Okanagan for more than 50 years, offers top-notch insulation solutions tailored to your needs.

Why upgrade your attic insulation?

Upgrading your attic insulation is one of the best investments you can make for your home. Here’s why:

• Save energy and money: Proper insulation reduces the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, leading to significant savings on your utility bills.

• Enhanced comfort: Improved insulation helps maintain a consistent indoor temperature, keeping your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.

• Protect your roof and HVAC system: By reducing the strain on your heating and cooling systems, upgraded insulation helps extend the life of your roof and HVAC equipment, preventing costly repairs and replacements.

• Environmental impact: Reduced energy consumption means a smaller carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Why choose Okanagan Insulation Services?

Local and experienced: As a locally owned and operated business, it has over five decades of experience providing exceptional service to the community. Its deep roots in the Okanagan region mean it understands the unique needs of local homeowners.

Comprehensive services: From attic insulation upgrades to new construction and commercial buildings, Okanagan Insulation Services covers all aspects of insulation. Its services are designed to improve your home’s energy efficiency, reduce noise and enhance overall comfort.

Energy efficiency: Upgrade your insulation and take advantage of up to $900 in rebates from FortisBC and BC Hydro. These rebates not only help you save on your initial investment but also reduce your ongoing energy bills and lower your carbon footprint.

Lifetime guarantee: Okanagan Insulation Services stands by its work with a lifetime guarantee against attic settling. This ensures your home remains comfortable year-round, providing peace of mind that your investment is protected.

Think local, support local

With new competitors from out of town, choosing Okanagan Insulation Services means supporting a company that will be here to honour its commitments and guarantees. The company is dedicated to the community and strives to provide the best possible service to its neighbours.

Special summer offer

This summer, upgrade your attic insulation and mention this article to save an extra $100 on your attic upgrade if completed between now and August 2024. Enjoy a cooler home during the hot months and a warmer, cozier space in the winter. Plus, take advantage of current rebates to keep even more cash in your pocket.

Visit Okanagan Insulation Services to learn more and get a free quote today. Let them help you make your home more energy-efficient and comfortable year-round.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.