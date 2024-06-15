Notaries public swear oaths of office, just like well known Night's Watch member

Photo: BANG Showbiz

“Night gathers, and now my watch begins. It shall not end until my death. I shall take no wife, hold no lands, father no children. I shall wear no crowns and win no glory. I shall live and die at my post. I am the sword in the darkness. I am the shield that guards the realms of men. I pledge my life and honour to the Night’s Watch.”

Viewers of the popular HBO show Game of Thrones were eminently aware of the internal struggles protagonist Jon Snow had with the oath he swore early on in the series. It was his duty to uphold it, yet he was challenged at seemingly every twist and turn until ultimately, he broke it. The oath, and its control over those that swore it, was an underlying storyline throughout the show.

But why did it matter so much? After all, it was just words. Or was it?

An oath is more than just words or a pledge; it is a solemn promise or commitment, often bound by a sacred or legal significance. In essence, it’s a declaration that binds an individual to a certain course of action or set of principles, often invoking a higher authority or a revered entity. Throughout history and across cultures, oaths have held significant cultural, religious and legal importance, serving to establish trust, loyalty and accountability.

The fact is oaths are everywhere—religion, politics, public service, marriage and the legal field all come to mind. So we need to ask why an oath would have such an impact? Why is an oath so powerful? Why is it so important.

At its core, an oath represents integrity and honour, embodying the sincere pledge of one’s word. It’s a declaration of fidelity to a cause, a person, an institution or a set of beliefs. It serves as a symbol of trust and integrity, as well as a means of establishing accountability. When someone takes an oath, they are voluntarily subjecting themselves to the consequences of failing to fulfil their stated duties or promises. This act of willingly accepting responsibility underscores. Whether sworn upon a religious text, such as the Bible, or conducted in a secular context, oaths carry weight and are expected to be upheld with unwavering commitment.

All notaries public are required to swear an oath of office that includes pledging themselves to the advancement of the profession; equitable, honourable and co-operative association with others who may become a part of the business and professional life; and to place honestly and integrity above all else and to pursue the highest possible service level to their clients. That oath is at the forefront in all that notaries public do. This means they are guided by their consciousness when dealing with matters brought before them.

Notaries frequently administer oaths to witnesses in court proceedings, compelling them to testify truthfully under penalty or perjury. They swear dozens of affidavits every month. Some are drafted by lawyers and some are drafted by the client themselves. Either way, the deponent needs to swear in a notary’s presence that they are telling the truth, acknowledging the seriousness of their testimony and the potential consequences of providing false information. This practice underscores the importance of honesty and integrity in the pursuit of justice and the resolution of disputes.

For the most part this is pretty straightforward, but notary publics have refused to swear deponents on several occasions. The most common reason is an affidavit can be several pages long and include numerous exhibits that have been prepared by an out-of-town lawyer. The deponent appears before a notary public and says ‘I was told by my lawyer to sign something.’ This is a huge red flag that they haven’t read the affidavit nor can vouch to the truthfulness of the statement they are making. In these cases, notaries have them read the affidavit in their office if it’s palatable or send them away to read it and make another appointment. Other reasons for refusal include incomplete documents, altered documents and even being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In conclusion, an oath is a solemn commitment that transcends mere words, embodying the principles of integrity, loyalty and accountability. Whether sworn in a legal, religious or personal context, oaths serve as binding agreements that define our relationships, shape our actions and uphold the values we hold dear.

As guardians of their word, notary publics are duty-bound to honour their oaths with unwavering fidelity, lest they betray the trust and confidence placed in them by others.

Much like Jon Snow did.

If you require notary public services, Kelowna’s Rothwell Notary provides its clients with the power to make informed decisions pertaining to property transactions and personal planning. This may include providing information about your rights, obligations and legal options specific to your situation.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.