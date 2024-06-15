Bill C-277 spotlighted at West Coast Brain Injury Conference in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Brain injury survivor Jules Delorme speaks at the West Coast Brain Injury Conference.

Brain health was front of mind on Tuesday, June 11, when the Pushor Mitchell LLP West Coast Brain Injury Conference, hosted by BrainTrust Canada, took place at the Delta Hotel in Kelowna.

The conference, which featured powerful stories of perseverance, cutting edge research and the need for further support, represented a bold call to action for the establishment of a Canadian brain injury strategy.

This year’s conference, sponsored by Pushor Mitchell LLP, focused on “Brain Injury Breakthroughs: Current Issues and Emerging Solutions” in the context of social issues, community connection and the need for system change.

“Brain injuries occur every three minutes in Canada, leading to severe repercussions such as addiction, homelessness, unemployment and incarceration,” BrainTrust Canada executive director Amanda McFarlane says. “Yet these services are critically underfunded. This conference is a call to action. It’s an opportunity for professionals, survivors and policymakers to unite and propel meaningful change.”

At the forefront of the conference was conversation surrounding Bill C-277, introduced in 2022 by Member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor calling for the establishment of a national strategy for brain injury. Longstanding brain injury advocate, clinical counsellor and CEO of the CGB Centre for Traumatic Life Losses, Janelle Breese Biagioni, opened the event breakfast with a presentation to attendees, academics and politicians, including Mayor Tom Dyas, regarding her ongoing campaigns and advocacy for the bill.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Angela Colantonio, a Canada Research chair in traumatic brain injury in underserved populations, a professor and director at the Rehabilitation Sciences Institute and Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto. Other presenters included Dr. Brittany Dennis and Dr. Jade Witten from the University of British Columbia, Colin Edstrom, a lawyer at Pushor Mitchell LLP, and personal stories of loss, perseverance and living with brain injury from Shirley Wilson and Jules Delorme.

“The event was a testament to the power of collaboration and dedication,” the BrainTrust Canada team says. “We are proud of what we achieved together and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Let’s continue to build on the momentum we’ve created and work towards even greater accomplishments.”

“We are thankful to BrainTrust for all the work they do to put this annual conference together and thankful to all those speaking and attending this year’s event,” Pushor Mitchell LLP says. “Together, we can continue to explore breakthroughs, current issues and emerging solutions in the field, while doing our part to improve the lives of those living with brain injury by making sure they are given all the resources and support they deserve.”

For more about Pushor Mitchell LLP and their range of legal services and community support, visit its website here.

For more information about BrainTrust Canada, visit its website here.

To learn more about Bill C-277 and how you can help, visit its website here.

