Luckhurst Farm & Distillery offers superb spirits in nostalgic, rural setting

If you love rural charm—not to mention a spirit or two—you have a new destination to put on your map.

Luckhurst Farm & Distillery, located in southeast Kelowna, will be holding its unofficial grand opening this weekend when it hosts the East Kelowna Farmers Market on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16). People of all ages are invited to come out and explore everything Luckhurst Farm & Distillery has to offer.

“It’s every piece of the property coming together that makes what we do here special,” says Joe Luckhurst, who owns the business with his wife, Laura. “The property itself is a real jewel. It’s easy to say, but you have to come up and experience it for yourself.

“And then with all these old tractors and farm equipment around, it harkens to a different era. Almost everybody you talk to has an aunt or an uncle that had these tractors , and there’s a sense of home to it.”

Luckhurst comes from a long line of B.C. lumberjacks and winemakers, and that rich family history is on full display in the new tasting room, where spirits and cocktails feature labels adorned with family photos and stories that resonate with their deep roots. The Luckhurst family sold Road 13 Vineyards in Oliver six years ago, but Joe could not stay away from getting his hands dirty. After a year of living in Osoyoos, he and his family purchased the future site of Luckhurst Farm & Distillery, which is located 4275 Goodison Rd.

The slogan at Luckhurst is “Back to Real,” which represents a lifestyle of embracing farming, enjoying the simplicity of rural life and, of course, making exceptional spirits. The distillery has already produced vodka, gin and limoncello, and the whisky has gone into the barrels that Luckhurst says he can’t glance at “for at least three years.”

“It was all about just getting back to kind of that pace of life with farming and the mud on your feet,” he says. “I’ve always loved drinking whisky, so I figured it was a good opportunity to start making some.”

Luckhurst is also working with Born to Shake to develop its cocktail program, and it has cocktail kits and mini cocktail flights for sale on site.

Families will delight in the mini animals roaming the property, adding a playful charm to the farm’s ambiance. The property’s circular nature is evident in its operations, too. From the newly planted botanical garden, the upcoming barley fields, to the free-range chickens and soon-to-arrive pigs that will feed on the distillery’s grain, everything is designed to sustain and enhance the natural cycle.

So whether you’re a family looking for a fun outing, a couple seeking a rustic wedding venue or simply a spirit enthusiast eager to try something new, Luckhurst Farm & Distillery is just what the doctor ordered.

The East Kelowna Farmers Market on Sunday, featuring more than 40 vendors, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about Luckhurst Farm & Distillery, whose tasting room is open seven days a week, can be found on its website here. You can also follow along on its Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok pages.

