Inaugural Strawberry and Champagne Festival set to go in Kelowna

It’s an exclusive taste of summer.

The inaugural Kelowna Strawberry and Champagne Festival will be held July 5 and 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the rooftop terrace of the Innovation Centre downtown.

Delight in the finest local strawberries from area farms, strawberry focused foods and sparkling wine, liquors and beers from local producers, all with a strawberry theme. And do it all while taking in the breathtaking views over the city and Okanagan Lake and listening to lively music.

There will be six chef’s stations at the event, with each chef presenting strawberry-focused dishes.

“It will be a great kick-off to summer,” said event organizer John Perks, of Kelowna Foodie Hub, adding it will also be a great night out for attendees looking to start their summer right.

He said with the strawberry theme of both the food and drinks on offer—there will even be a strawberry flavoured beer—the event promises to be a sweet and interactive affair, letting attendees not only experience the taste of summer and enjoy both live and recorded music, but also participate in cocktail making, a strawberry shortcake workshop and a strawberry jam-making contest.

“Come casual and have fun,” says Perks.

Photo: Contributed The Strawberry and Champagne Festival will be held on the rooftop terrace at the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna.

Attendees can explore an array of exquisite sparkling wine from local and international producers and learn about the distinct characteristics of the rich selection from knowledgeable sommeliers as they also sample the food offerings at the tasting stations.

There will be live music, as well as a DJ, a sparkling wine cocktail workshop and the do-it-yourself strawberry shortcake workshop. To enter the jam-making contest, go to the festival’s webpage (strawberry fest.ca) and click on the “jam contest” link. The winner will receive a $100 gift card to the Lakehouse in Kelowna

In addition to regular tickets to the festival, exclusive VIP packages are also available. A VIP lounge—exclusive to VIP ticket holders— will offer comfortable seating, additional refreshments and a prime view of the main stage.

The festival’s website is the place to buy tickets, which start at $39.99 for a regular ticket that includes entrance, a complimentary glass of premium champagne to start your journey and the entertainment. Tokens can be purchased for the food-tasting stations. For those seeking the crème de la crème experience, VIP tickets cost $99.99 and offer five gourmet food tokens and three drink tokens, ensuring your taste buds are as thrilled as you are.

A portion of each ticket sold will go to support World Children's Day, the latest endeavour of Dan Germain, founder of Breakfast Clubs of Canada.

The sponsor of the festival is Premier Roofing and the Innovation Centre is located at 460 Doyle Avenue, Kelowna.

For more information on the Strawberry and Champagne Festival go to strawberryfest.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.