Popular new program now offering Kelowna renters more options

HomePlan Five Crossings is helping out Kelowna renters with a new program that gives them more choices with a unique “try before you buy” offer that is the only one of its kind in the city.

Offering studio homes starting at $1,490 per month for an unfurnished suite or $1,540 for a turnkey home with a couch, murphy bed with mattress, work station and smart closet system, these homes are a welcome addition to the rental market for young Kelowna renters looking for a quality space of their own.

Located in central Kelowna in the Capri Landmark district, HomePlan Five Crossings is pet-friendly community that comes with an impressive amenities package including green park areas, a co-working space, a full gym and social areas and lounges designed for everyday use. The building also comes with wide array of technological enhancements for easy resident lifestyle and security.

The “try before you buy” option on these homes allows renters to opt for a traditional lease or, at any time during their lease period, they can transition to a rent-to-own pathway with an added benefit of one month’s free rent if they switch into a HomePlan.

Additionally, HomePlan Five Crossings offers the ability to go directly into a rent-to-own program with just 1% down on these studio homes that start at $278,009, putting them on a path to full homeownership in five years or less.

“We’ve had a great response already with HomePlan Five Crossings and will be welcoming our first community members in July,” says Sylvia McNamee, who is directing HomePlan Kelowna. “People are really excited about the quality of these studios and the lifestyle amenities, but also the options: furnished or unfurnished, rent or rent-to-own. With Kelowna’s tight rental market, sometimes it’s a ‘get what you get’ scenario, so this is an exciting new way to look at renting and the possibility of owning sooner than would generally be possible for most young buyers.”

HomePlan Five Crossings studio homes will be move-in ready starting July 15, 2024. To see studio floor plans, furniture packages, building amenities, features, learn more about the try before you buy program or to apply for a rental, visit HomePlan Five Crossings.

