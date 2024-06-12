TIME Family of Wines has big summer planned, and you are invited

Photo: Contributed

At TIME Family of Wines, wine enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a rich history and taste distinctly crafted wines at its urban winery in downtown Penticton this summer.

Home of South Okanagan wine labels Chronos, Evolve and the McWatters Collection, the winery is uniquely housed in a converted movie theatre downtown, offering unparalleled wine-tasting and dining experiences.

Photo: Contributed

The flagship Chronos Tasting Room and OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar, along with a secondary tasting room at District Wine Village in Oliver, are embodiments of TIME’s dedication to quality and ambiance. The region’s unique terroir enriches its wines with complex flavours, deeply rooted in the Okanagan Valley’s storied wine culture.

"This summer we are looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to our spaces and showcasing our award winning wines and incredible hospitality," food and beverage manager Kellie Zimmer says. "With so much happening each week at OROLO and Chronos, and a new tasting room opening very soon, we know you will find your perfect wine experience with us."

Joining these premium wine experiences later this summer is Evolve Sparkling House on the Naramata Bench, located steps from the Kettle Valley Railway Trail. This new tasting room will be designed to showcase winemaker Lynzee Schatz’s incredible skill and love of sparkling wine with several new traditional method wines and curated tasting experiences launching upon opening.

With so much happening at TIME Family of Wines, you will always have an opportunity to explore everything it has to offer. Named after horology, or the study of time, OROLO offers a premium dining experience, blending fine wines, seasonal ingredients and innovative cocktails. Located at 361 Martin St. in Penticton, the restaurant provides a variety of featured dining experiences:

Photo: Contributed

• Sunday — Seafood + Bubbles, 5-9 p.m.

• Monday — Blind Wine Tasting, 5-9 p.m.

• Tuesday — Steak Date Night, 5-9 p.m.

• Wednesday — Wine Wednesday, with 50% off all wine bottles all day

• Thursday — Live at OROLO, featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

TIME Family of Wines also has four exclusive events coming up over the next several weeks, giving you an opportunity to get out and enjoy the summer with delicious food and wine.

First up is a long-awaited long table dinner, featuring a paired, five-course menu and hosted by Schatz and executive chef Bruno Terroso, on Thursday, June 20. Next up is Think Pink, showcasing six vastly different rosés, including the limited release of the 2023 Chronos Rosé on Sunday, June 23.

One of the highlights of July will be an exclusive tasting from TIME’s curated library selections on Sunday the 21st, followed by a relaxed afternoon event with cocktails and summer wine favourites on Sunday, Aug. 18.

More information, reservations and tickets for all events can be found on the TIME Family of Wines events web page here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.