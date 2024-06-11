Lottery offers stunning Okanagan prize homes

Everything's getting more expensive...everything except Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets.

And if you are one of the lucky winners in this year’s lottery, you could be living in the lap of luxury. Two of the nine luxury homes up for grabs are located in the heart of the Okanagan.

Tickets for the 2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery, which is operated each year by VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, are now on sale and will be until July 11 or when the tickets are sold out.

The lottery is currently about 70% sold out, so hurry to get your tickets now because, in addition to the top prize home packages up for grabs, there are also early draws (the Summer Bonus and Early Bird draws are worth more than $230,000 combined). Every ticket ordered before the June 14 Summer Bonus deadline and the June 27 Early Bird deadline is automatically entered in the Grand Prize draw as well.

Tickets start at just three for $75 – which is the cheapest of any charitable hospital home lottery.

"Change your life for just $75,” say lottery officials.

There's also the 50/50 PLUS – which is B.C.’s biggest summer 50/50 jackpot. Tickets for that start at two for just $15 and the jackpot is currently over $1.55 million and the max jackpot is $2.4 million. It could be an extra way to become a millionaire.

Every ticket purchased for the lottery contributes directly to supporting funds for essential services at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre and Vancouver Community Health Services, while also backing Burn Fund initiatives that help burn and trauma survivors province-wide.

“The Hometown Heroes Lottery plays a crucial role in supporting survivor services and essential programs for burn survivors of all ages,” B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund executive director Jeff Sauvé says.

“With your participation in the lottery, you are directly contributing to the enhancement of care and support for burn survivors and their families across the province and addressing their diverse needs. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

All nine Grand Prize home packages are worth between $2.4 million and $2.5 million, or the winner can take $2.2 million in tax-free cash. With over 2,700 prizes worth over $3 million, including the Daily Cash PLUS prizes and the thrilling 50/50 jackpot, getting your tickets now gets you that much closer to winning.

The two Okanagan homes are located in Lake Country and on Westbank First Nation land on the west side of Okanagan.

The stunning waterfront townhome villa Westrich Bay on WFN land is 2,511 square feet, with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and includes a magnificent 588-square-foot roof terrace with a hot tub, as well as a two-car garage. The townhome comes with top-of-the-line appliances, porcelain countertops and hard plank wood floors.

With an 80-foot infinity pool, a golf simulator, a fitness centre and so much more, living at Westrich Bay is like living at a resort.

In addition to the home, the lucky winner will also get $75,000 towards the cost of a boat to be moored at the home’s boat slip on the lake. The total prize package has a value of more than $2.5 million.

The Lake Country Villas home, whose prize package is valued at $2.5 million, is the epitome of luxurious living. The architectural masterpiece boasts three bedrooms plus a den, two and a half bathrooms and spans an expansive 3,019 square feet, complete with a spacious two-car garage. It boasts a modern farmhouse design that seamlessly blends elegance with functionality.

Stepping into this sanctuary, you’re greeted by panoramic views of iconic Okanagan Lake in all of its natural splendour. Surrounded by orchards, lush vineyards and acclaimed wineries, the allure of this location is irresistible. Whether you’re drawn to the vibrant arts and cultural scene, the allure of beachfront parks or the promise of endless recreational opportunities, Lake Country offers it all.

If the home itself wasn’t enough, the lucky winner will also receive an additional $55,000 cash for furnishing their new abode, a 2024 BMW X5 XDrive50e to cruise through the scenic landscapes and a whopping $575,000 in cash—truly the cherry on top of an already extraordinary package.

The other grand prize homes are located in South Surrey, Vancouver, Courtenay, Sooke, Chilliwack, Burnaby and Langley.

There is still plenty of time to get into the Early Bird draw, where the winner will have their choice of a 2024 Tesla Model Y and 2024 Kia Niro Electric Vehicle Wave, 10 years of vacations plus $20,000 spending money, or $125,000 cash. The Early Bird deadline is June 27, 2024.

Ticket prices for the Hometown Heroes Lottery range from $75 for a three-pack to $500 for a 40-pack. Tickets can be purchased online at 2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery, by phone at 604-648-4376 or 1-866-597-4376, or in person at any London Drugs location.