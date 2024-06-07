Luxury home and 25 sensational bonus prizes up for grabs in Kamloops Y lottery

Photo: Contributed

You have less than two weeks to get your tickets for the Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery, which has so many prizes to give away you almost don’t know where to begin.

Ticket holders for the lottery, whose deadline is June 19 at 11:59 p.m., will have a chance to win the dream home located on Grand Boulevard in the Orchards Walk neighbourhood of Kamloops. This luxurious home offers modern comfort with classic touches, including airy porches, a seamlessly integrated kitchen, and a living area that features a media room and games room on the lower level.

Only one person will win the home, but the good news is ticket holders will also have the chance to grab one or more of 25 fantastic bonus prizes, which are valued at over $142,000.

“You don’t have to buy an extra ticket,” Kamloops Y spokesman Bryce Herman says. “You don’t have to do anything. These are just all bonus add-ons. And everybody is eligible for every one of them. If they win one, they go back into the draw. We leave you in for every single one of the prizes.”

Photo: Pixabay

The long list of bonus prizes starts with five vacations designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Winners could enjoy a luxurious two-day GoldLeaf Railtour trip for two, offering a scenic and unforgettable experience through stunning landscapes. Additionally, a WestJet flight for two awaits, providing the perfect opportunity to explore new destinations. For those who appreciate relaxation and luxury, there are stays at Mundi Hotel Group properties complete with beverage and food gift cards, as well as a choice of a sunny vacation and a comprehensive Sun Peaks stay, ski and shop package.

In the adventure category, six exciting prizes beckon, highlighted by a 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer valued at $44,500. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are two Surplus Herby’s camping packages, a fishing package from the same outfitter, two robust Kona mountain bikes, and even a scuba certification from Ocean Pacific Adventure Sports, each offering a unique way to experience the great outdoors.

The lifestyle category features six distinct prizes, ensuring there’s something for everyone. This includes a custom pergola paired with a hot tub, ideal for enhancing any backyard. Social gatherers can look forward to a private dinner for 10 followed by a 90-minute concert right in their home or an exclusive area for 24 at a Kamloops Blazers game along with a Kamloops Y annual pass. Other prizes in this category include an “Experience the BC Interior” package, a premium Home Hardware barbecue with M&M Foods and a dazzling one-carat diamond pendant from Fifth Avenue Jewellers.

Lastly, a generous assortment of gift cards and cash rewards will be given away as well. These include four $2,500 Save On Foods gift cards, a $2,500 Esso gas card and a $2,500 Aberdeen Mall gift card, each offering a practical yet delightful benefit for everyday life. Additionally, there are significant cash prizes, with $5,000 and $2,500 courtesy of YMCA BC, promising a substantial financial boost for the lucky winners.

Additionally, the lottery features a 50/50 draw that is closing in on the $700,000 mark, promising a significant payout to the winner.

The Kamloops Y team is committed to exploring ways to support the community in mental health capacities, reflecting their dedication to addressing this critical issue. Proceeds from the lottery will go towards improving mental health in the region.

“We don’t talk about mental health enough, and we should,” Herman says. “It’s a disease like anything else, but we’ve had a horrible record of ducking our head and ignoring it.”

To participate in the lottery and support these initiatives, purchase your tickets by visiting the official Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery website here.

The deadline is June 19 at 11:59 p.m., and the draw will take place on June 26.

Photo: Rocky Mountaineer

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.