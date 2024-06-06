Revolutionizing affordable home ownership in Kelowna with 2.99% mortgage rate

Photo: Contributed

Despite the Bank of Canada decision on June 5 to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points, mortgage rates are expected to continue to hover in the mid 5%-6% range for some time. Great A&A Properties Ltd. is countering the financial strain on homeowners with an exclusive rate buy-down program.

In partnership with leading financial institutions, The Rydell, at 1220 Pacific Ave., a new 28 unit boutique condo building in the Capri-Landmark area, offers its buyers a remarkable 2.99% interest rate for a three-year fixed term mortgage. This initiative significantly lowers monthly mortgage payments, making homeownership accessible even amidst the current economic climate. For more information and to register, visit The Rydell website here.

The program offered at The Rydell will be a great bridge until interest rates re-stabilize at lower levels over the coming years.

“We as a team have worked with different banks to bring this opportunity to Kelowna. In many cases, this can lower the monthly mortgage payments by more than $1,000,” Great A&A Properties director Andrei Burlacu says. “With monthly payments being significantly reduced, first-time homebuyers on a budget can now look towards homeownership rather than being stuck renting. The same benefits can be had for those looking to invest or downsize.

“Just like any mortgage, the buyers must qualify. However, our sales team and our partners at these financial institutions are ready to help buyers through the process.”

For investors, this translates into potentially cash-flow positive rental properties, a rare find in today’s market. First-time homebuyers can also benefit immensely; the cost of ownership at The Rydell can be lower than renting similar properties, presenting a compelling case for purchasing rather than renting. And for those downsizing, a lower monthly payment can free up budgets for a more fulfilling lifestyle.

Photo: Contributed

Low strata fees for cost-effective living

The Rydell boasts some of the lowest strata fees in the area, starting in the mid-$200s for one-bedroom and den units and low $300s for two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos. These competitive fees ensure that residents enjoy a well-maintained building without the burden of high monthly costs, contributing to the overall affordability of living at The Rydell.

Unmatched building quality and amenities

Each unit at The Rydell is meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and efficiency. Features include individually controlled and ducted high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, upgraded sound proofing, quartz countertops and backsplashes, custom cabinetry and beautifully tiled bathrooms. The exterior design exudes timeless elegance and was created using elevated construction standards, ensuring energy efficiency and durability.

The Rydell also offers a range of on-site amenities that cater to modern lifestyles. The secure bike storage room, complete with a repair and wash station, underscores the building’s commitment to supporting sustainable transportation. Residents can effortlessly navigate Kelowna’s extensive bike routes, with the beach and downtown just a 10-minute ride away. Additionally, the building’s proximity to the Landmark buildings, a major employment hub, makes it an ideal residence for professionals and foodies alike. The Rydell is a pet-friendly building, so four legged companions are welcome.

“We have homeowners in the building who find that riding their bike around town can sometimes be even faster than taking their car, especially for those that work at the Landmark buildings,” Burlacu says.

The Rydell’s prime location offers residents the tranquility of a quiet neighbourhood street, on Pacific Avenue, while being just around the corner from the bustling heart of the Capri-Landmark district.

Promising growth story in the Capri-Landmark district

The Rydell is not just a place to live, but an investment in the future of Kelowna. The area’s official community plan and urban centre zoning aim to significantly increase density and amenities in the Capri-Landmark hub, encouraging property value appreciation as the district evolves. The anticipated redevelopment of the Capri Centre mall is expected to bring transformative changes, further enhancing the desirability of The Rydell’s location.

Great A&A Properties Ltd. invites potential homeowners and investors to explore The Rydell, where affordability meets luxury and community meets convenience. With the exclusive rate buy-down program, The Rydell makes homeownership a viable and attractive option, even in today’s challenging economic environment.

The show home at 1220 Pacific Ave. is open Thursday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. You can also call Jamela Van Steinburg at 250-869-5260 or send an email to [email protected] to schedule a tour.

More information about The Rydell can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.