bringing uplifting and timeless ABBA tribute show, ABRA Cadabra, to Interior

Moon Coin Productions Inc. brings its world class ABBA tribute show, ABRA Cadabra, to the Thompson-Okanagan region this July as a part of its Western Canada Summer Sizzler Concert Tour.

ABRA Cadabra has been touring the world for over 20 years, bringing the uplifting and timeless music of ABBA to audiences across the globe. Some past performances include several shows for the Malaysian royal family, the prime minister of Malaysia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, Universal Studios in Florida, Esplanade Theatre in Singapore, Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax, Star Pass Resort in Arizona, Auditorio Luiz Elisondo in Monterrey, Mexico, the Pacific National Exhibition and more.

Jonas Falle, the lead performer and co-producer of the show, says there is a reason why the ABRA Cadabra show is so popular.

“There’s something very special about the music of ABBA,” Falle says. “It has a magical way of transcending age and culture. It doesn’t matter what country or city we are in; at every show we’ll have children, parents, grandparents and young adults all singing along and enjoying the music together.

“ABBA will never perform live again, so it brings us so much happiness and fulfilment to give the fans a fully immersive live experience of the music.

“We have so much gratitude towards our audience. We appreciate that they are spending their valuable time and hard-earned money to spend the evening with us. It is because of them that we all have the opportunity to live our dreams and do what we love. We never lose sight of this fact that the show is a success due to their support.”

This interactive and engaging stage extravaganza promises to have you laughing, singing and clapping along to some of ABBA’s smash hits like Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, S.O.S., Take a Chance, Thank You for the Music and more.

ABRA Cadabra’s Interior portion of the tour will start in Kamloops on July 12 at Sagebrush Theatre, followed by a stop at Vernon Performing Arts Centre on July 13, a performance at The Cleland Theatre in Penticton on July 14 and then finally at Venables Theatre in Oliver on July 15.

“The B.C. Interior has always been one of our favourite territories to come to,” Falle says. “We always get great support, and we are very grateful for that. We are super excited to come back to spread joy and to connect with the people through the powerful and iconic music of ABBA.”

For tickets and more information about ABRA Cadabra and Moon Coin Productions Inc., go to www.iloveabba.com.

Another Moon Coin Production to watch out for, coming to the Okanagan this September, is its Eagles tribute show, Take It To The Limit. Dates and details can be found at www.EaglesTributeShow.com.

