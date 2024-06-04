Penticton Speedway will be hopping this month with fast-paced racing action

Photo: Contributed

It’s going to be hot this weekend, and the action promises to be even hotter at Penticton Speedway.

There will be plenty of burning rubber on Friday night during Day 1 action of the Open Wheel Extravaganza, during which the Can-Am Wingless Sprints and King of the Hill competition will take place. The gates open at 4 p.m., Fan Fest starts at 5:30 p.m., and races begin at 6 o'clock. Some of the fastest cars that ever race at Penticton Speedway will be ripping around the oval at breakneck speeds.

Saturday will be Day 2 of the Open Wheel Extravaganza, featuring Winged Sprints and more Can-Am Wingless Sprints. The gates open at 4 p.m., Fan Fest follows at 5:30 p.m., and the races get underway at 6 p.m.

This weekend’s Open Wheel Extravaganza is the unofficial green flag for the summer racing season, which will be jam-packed full of races.

The OK Shootout is next up on Saturday, June 22. It’s a brand new, Wild West-themed event complete with a mechanical bull, saloon-themed beer garden, carnival games and live music for the fans. The racing promises to be as entertaining, with RPR Street Stocks, Legends, Hornets, King of the Hill and Hit to Pass with a Burnout competition all on the agenda. Whether you're a lone ranger or rounding up your posse, make sure you're there when the dust settles. The Shootout begins at 4:30 p.m.

The rest of the pulse-pounding 2024 schedule can be found here, but you do not have to stay in the stands all season long. That is because Penticton Speedway, in partnership with Avion Motorsports, is offering the Legend Arrive and Drive Program, which gives regular Joes and Jills the opportunity to get behind the wheel and compete for a championship.

The program lets you leave the complexities of race car ownership behind. The focus is solely on your driving experience. You show up, and Penticton Speedway takes care of the rest. This includes not only your car but also top-notch racing gear like helmets, suits, gloves and shoes. A dedicated pit crew ensures your car is tuned and ready to race, providing quick fixes and maintenance as needed throughout each competition.

Training is a key part of the program. Whether you’re a seasoned driver or a newcomer to the track, the comprehensive training day will equip you with the skills needed to take on the track confidently. Learn about race lines, flags and track etiquette from experienced instructors dedicated to your racing success.

More information about the Legend Arrive and Drive Program can be found here.

