Central Okanagan Hospice Association conducting child grief workshop

Photo: Contributed

The stats are sobering.

Research shows that one in five children will experience the death of a loved one before the age of 18. Shockingly, one in 14 will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they graduate from high school.

When Ian Kunitski, the director of programs and services for Central Okanagan Hospice Association, does the math, it brings into focus a stark reality for many young people in the region.

“It’s likely that just about every school in our district here in the Central Okanagan has a number of grieving children,” Kunitski says.

If you are a parent, caregiver or a professional, COHA is hosting an important workshop titled Supporting Children Through Grief and Healing. It will take place on Wednesday, June 12, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ramada by Wyndham Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre, located at 2170 Harvey Ave.

“It’s an important topic,” Kunitski says. “And it’s one where COHA recognizes children and youth do grieve quite differently from adults. So it’s important to address that and put a lot of focus on how to support them.”

Adults tend to sit with their grief entirely through the experience. Children, meanwhile, don’t have the emotional capacity to do that, so they go in and out of their grief. They will be sad one minute, and then a minute later they’ll be wanting to go out and play and laugh.

“This can be concerning to parents and caregivers,” Kunitski says. "These sudden changes in emotions and behaviours can be a little shocking to parents, caregivers and outside observers."

Supporting Children Through Grief and Healing will examine those emotions in great detail, including how to determine when it is part of the normal grieving process and understanding when additional supports might be needed. The workshop will feature Shawn Cook, one of COHA’s grief counsellors, and Amy Van Dogen, COHA's art therapist, who will discuss the best ways to support grieving children.

No registration is required, nor is there a cost for this event. Attendees will also receive helpful resources to further aid their understanding and capability in supporting grieving children. Workshop sponsors are Sovereign Order of St. John Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller and PURKIDS Foundation.

Don’t miss this important opportunity to learn how to better support the young individuals in your life during their most challenging times.

“Grief, especially with children and youth, if left unresolved or unsupported can lead to significant mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, risk taking or substance abuse,” Kunitski says. “As a community, we can learn tools and resources to support children and youth during difficult times.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.