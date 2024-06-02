Families can invest together and vacation forever at Sokana

Photo: Contributed

Imagine a place where you can truly reconnect with your loved ones, where each visit feels like a retreat into a family-focused paradise.

Sokana offers just that—an inviting community designed not just for living, but for making lifelong memories with family and friends. The Penticton development is transforming the concept of home ownership with its range of studio to three-bedroom, resort-inspired homes that are perfect for multigenerational families looking to blend tradition with relaxation.

What sets Sokana apart is its commitment to fostering a community atmosphere where friends and family can share vacation ownership. This unique approach allows you to invest together and vacation forever, ensuring the joys of family gatherings can be a constant throughout your life. Sokana encourages buyers to think beyond the typical investment opportunity and envision a place where shared experiences and joy are the real returns on investment.

Take it from Liane and Bruce Van Raalte of Squamish, who were captivated by Sokana’s promise.

“We were looking at ways of getting our kids into the market now rather than waiting years until they were settled,” the Van Raaltes say. “Sokana was the perfect opportunity for us to secure two units at today’s prices with the ability to assign to children in the future when it completes. Penticton reminds us a lot of how Squamish felt 10 years ago. We believe it is on the cusp of some exciting growth and becoming a vibrant hub for the South Okanagan.

“There are no other developments in Penticton that offer the quality and amenities that Sokana offers, which is complemented by the amazing lifestyle of the area and a very reputable developer-builder. We are excited to watch the progression of the development and the town in the coming years.”

As Penticton’s fastest-selling new home community, Sokana combines quality construction with enviable lifestyle benefits. Whether it’s the scenic views, the welcoming community atmosphere or the state-of-the-art amenities, Sokana appeals to anyone looking for a home filled with potential for creating lasting family traditions.

To make this dream more accessible, Sokana is currently offering a $30,000 credit on select homes as part of its 30 for 30 Program. This limited-time initiative underscores its commitment to family and community by making it easier for families to invest in their futures together.

For more information on how you can join this thriving community and start building your family legacy, contact the Sokana sales team at [email protected] or by phone at 250-462-5183. You can also visit the new presentation centre at 1102 Burnaby Ave. in Penticton that is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

More information about Sokana can be found on its website here.

