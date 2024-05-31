So much affordable fun to be had this summer at Mission Raceway Park

Photo: Louren Sansregret

If you are looking for some awesome entertainment without blowing the budget, Mission Raceway Park is an outstanding option for you and your family this summer.

The engines will be revving, and the acceleration will astound you as the drag racers hit the track. The best part is you will have a memorable weekend at an affordable price, and it’s only about a three-hour drive from the Okanagan.

“It’s a whole weekend,” Mission Raceway Park’s Bo Rouck says. “All of our events are two days or three days if you want to show up on the Friday. You can camp, there’s food, there’s drinks, and there’s everything in between.

“It’s essentially 100 bucks, and there’s not really a lot you can do anywhere for 100 bucks that gets you a whole weekend of fun.”

Photo: Bo Rouck You can hit the road course in your street legal ride.

There are plenty of race options this year at MRP. Major competitions will be held every other week or so throughout the summer, and the time in between will be filled with smaller—but no less important—races. Everyone who gets behind the wheel and unleashes the fury wants to win, and that means there will be no shortage of entertainment.

“It’s really hard to describe the acceleration visually, because some of these cars will burn rubber the whole way down,” Rouck says. “A quarter mile is not exactly a short distance to be burning rubber. And then on top of that, we try and make it so it’s a little bit of a movie going experience. You get to have your popcorn, you get to have your slushie, and we’ve got a concession stand. For a lot of these bigger events we’ll run a beer garden.

“There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

You can even get on the track yourself, whether that is in your own ride or as a passenger in someone else’s. The track hosts an open drift night every other Wednesday, you can hit the track in your street legal whip on the road course every other Thursday, or you can drag race your street legal vehicle every other Friday.

“We’ll have a McLaren F1 come out, and then we had a guy in a smart car,” Rouck says. “It’s purely about the love of driving. It’s not about racing at all.”

The first big event of the summer is Doorwarz 12, which will take place June 27-30 and feature classes like West Coast Pro Mods, Milron Truck Body Outlaw 275, Rocko’s Diner Limited Street, Rad Torques Systems Top Fuel Harley, Gerry’s OK Tire Real Street and crowd favourite Canada West Doorslammers. There will also be stunt shows during track downtime to keep the adrenalin flowing.

Photo: Bo Rouck

No Prep Kings: All Stars vs Canada will feature the NPK Street Outlaws Live July 26-27. Fans will get the chance to experience never before seen streetcar power, get up close and personal, and meet the drag racing stars of Street Outlaws, which is a popular U.S. television show.

“They’ve got huge fan bases,” Rouck says, “and we’re expecting that to be crazy busy.”

Another massive event at MRP each and every summer is Smoke, Fire and Thunder, which will be held Aug. 22-25. This is always a fan favourite, because it features classic varieties like jet cars, wheel standers and stunt bikes to go along with the original program of quick quarter- and eighth-mile racing. There will also be a kids area, complete with bouncy castles and party games to ensure the whole family has a blast.

The major competition will be the NHRA Northwest National Open Sept. 6-8, when U.S. and local racers battle to win cash and prizes in this event that features classes seen only once a year. The pits will be open, as they always are, giving a chance for spectators to visit with racers, take pictures and get right up close to the action.

The big finale this year will be the West Coast Outlaw Shootout, Sept 28-30, that will feature the fastest cars in the northwest at one-eighth and one-quarter mile. The Outlaw 275, Limited Street, Pro Mod and Canada West Doorslammers are constantly defying odds and breaking records, with some travelling far and wide to hold their spot in the points standings.

If you can’t make it to one of those events, there are so many other weekends that will be full of action for you and your family to enjoy:

• West Coast Smoke Show and Campout (June 1-2)

• NHRDA Canadian Diesel Shootout (June 14-16)

• Spec-D Pro Drift Series (July 12-13)

• Langley Loafers Old Time Drags (Aug. 1-4)

• BCCCA Memorial Show & Shine (Aug. 10)

• Farmer Memorial Mission Finals (Sept. 20-22)

More information about Mission Raceway Park can be found on its website here.

