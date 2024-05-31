Camping Daze on Saturday a great day to save at Traveland RV

Photo: Contributed

Business is booming at Traveland RV, and that is good news for those looking to get into a recreational vehicle this summer.

There is still plenty of time to find the perfect RV for this year, and Saturday (June 1) is the ideal day to do it. That’s because Traveland RV’s West Kelowna location is once again holding its Camping Daze event, which has proven to be popular with customers due to the deals that are available and the fun atmosphere it creates.

In fact, anyone who purchases an RV on Saturday will get a free outdoor furniture package to go along with it. There isn’t much better than sitting outside of your RV on those warm summer nights, and the furniture giveaway gives you one less thing to worry about before you set out on your memorable adventure.

Camping Daze will also feature parts specials, a barbecue lunch, and you can lock in your interest rate when you shop hundreds of RVs for under $10 per day.

Traveland RV in West Kelowna also underwent a significant transformation last year, adding an extensive range of camping accessories. The revamped department now stands as a hub for planning a fun-filled summer, packed with everything you might need for your adventures.

In other words, Traveland RV West Kelowna could now also be considered an “outdoor fun store.” The expanded inventory includes backyard and camping games, portable smokers, gazebos, beach products, premium coolers, electric bikes, and even high-end pet products. This shift towards more recreational and leisure products ensures that travellers can stock their RVs with items that will make their journeys memorable and enjoyable, enhancing the overall camping and outdoor experience.

Customers are definitely loving what Traveland RV has to offer, because the business has added a location in Edmonton. There are now seven Traveland RV dealerships across Western Canada, with Langley, Cowichan Valley, Airdrie, Alta., Grand Prairie, Alta., and Martensville, Sask., being the others.

West Kelowna Traveland RV general manager Tyler Steel says sales are up 30% in 2024 over last year thanks in large part to the quality of the manufacturers it represents. One of the most popular brands at Traveland RV these days is the Open Range line from Highland Range RV.

“They offer tremendous value,” Steel says. “They are good, well built units and a low barrier to entry for a family to go camping. They specialize in maybe more of the traditional floor plan—bunk models, couples unit—and you’re getting a lot for your money.”

Steel and his team will pay top dollar for your trades, and Saturday will mark the beginning of Traveland RV’s goal to move 1,000 RVs in 90 days. That means huge discounts of up to 50% off 2022 models and 40% off 2023s. There will also be rebates of $2,300 off select 2023 models, of course.

West Kelowna Traveland RV is located at 1460 Byland Rd. More information about the dealership and what it has to offer can be found on its website here.

