Father's Day Car Raffle ticket purchase window extended by two months

Photo: Contributed Ginny Becker, left, and Joanna Hamilton

The annual Father’s Day Car Raffle is back, but this year there is a twist that will give you even more opportunity to help vulnerable children and possibly win an absolutely sweet new ride.

The winning ticket always used to be pulled during the CSN Collision Father’s Day Car Show at Kelowna’s City Park. The only problem with that was people always wanted to buy raffle tickets at the car show. The reason they could not do that is because tickets cannot be sold on the same day of the draw.

So this year will be different. The Father’s Day Car Raffle, in support of Children & Youth Advocacy Centre, will operate throughout the summer, with the draw being held on Thursday, Aug. 29.

And this year’s car will be well worth the wait for the winner.

The grand prize, which was donated by CSN Collision and Lift Auto Group, is a 2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport. Known for its blend of luxury and performance, it features a turbocharged engine, sophisticated leather interior and cutting-edge technology like lane departure alerts, adaptive cruise control and a backup camera with parking sensors. Whether it’s your everyday ride or your weekend escape, this car delivers comfort and style in equal measure.

“We tried a bit of a different approach this year,” CSN Collision and Lift Auto Group’s Joanna Hamilton says. “Typically, it’s been a modern muscle car, whereas this is a bit more of a luxury sports model.”

The extended ticket selling period will allow the car to make its way to car shows throughout the Interior this summer. It will also be parking in Orchard Park Shopping Centre for a couple of weeks in August prior to the draw.

The most important part of the Father’s Day Car Raffle is the tens of thousands of dollars that will be raised for CYAC, whose purpose is to provide an inspired, child-friendly environment dedicated to supporting those impacted by child abuse and neglect.

"As a not-for-profit that relies heavily on community support, recurring fundraisers like the Father's Day Car Raffle are so much more effective than reinventing the wheel every year," CYAC executive director Ginny Becker says. "When the car show changed hands a couple of years ago, we were a bit worried. Would it persist? Could we keep doing it? A fundraiser like this one requires a strong partnership, and we are so thankful to have found such incredible supporters in Lift Auto Group and CSN. Their team has rallied around our work and have enabled us to keep building on the car raffle tradition."

Lift Auto Group president and CEO Mark Reineking wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We recognize that originally this car show was about doing something fun for the community, by bringing families and car enthusiasts together, but over time has grown to become much more than that,” Reineking says. “The car show is an exceptional way to create awareness and community support for vital organizations like the CYAC, and Lift is honoured to continue its partnership with CYAC.”

Tickets are attractively priced at one for $25 or five for $100. They can be purchased online here, ensuring accessibility for all interested parties within B.C., and, of course, will be available in person at the Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 16.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.